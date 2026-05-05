Joliet delays vote on proposed ban from city property

A proposed Joliet ordinance establishing authority to ban people from city property has been put on hold.

The ordinance was on the City Council agenda for a vote at its Tuesday meeting.

But City Manager Beth Beatty announced at the start of the Monday council workshop meeting that the ordinance would be pulled from the agenda.

“We are going to try to ease any concerns and misconceptions about the ordinance,” Beatty said.

City staff will consider input on the proposed ordinance before bringing it back for a vote at the May 19 meeting, she said.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty (Gary Middendorf)

The ban ordinance was developed as the city developed rules for the newly opened City Square.

Rules for the City Square will go to the council for a vote on Tuesday.

Those rules include setting hours when the public can use the square, along with banning sleeping, fighting, animals and weapons.

The council also will vote on a pilot program allowing public drinking in the City Square and along a section of Chicago Street under certain guidelines.