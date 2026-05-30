Plainfield North heads up area boys state track final qualifiers: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3A state meet: Qualifying for Saturday’s finals were the Lincoln-Way Central 4x800 relay of Mekhai Wright, Cian Scanlon, Ronin Borgeson and Bryce Counihan (12th), Lincoln-Way East’s Tebit Okwen in the triple jump (3rd), the Plainfield North 4x800 relay of Jake Schmauderer, Dominic LaMontagna, Aidan Kyrychenko and Thomas Czerwinski (10th), Plainfield North’s Aidan Connors (4th) and Czerwinski (6th) in the 1600, Romeoville’s Shaun Alexander in the triple jump (4th), Plainfield South’s Dylan Buturusis in the 1600 and Lockport’s 4x400 relay of Fope Omisore, Xavier Adeniyi, Michael Nicholson and Jack Mertens (4th).

Class 2A state meet: Qualifing for Saturday’s finals were Joliet Catholic’s Dylan Travis in the long jump (11th), Morris’ Cuyler Swanson in the 1600-meter run (1st), Everett Swanson in the 1600 (3rd), and Colin Zierman in the 110 hurdles (8th) and 300 hurdles (8th).

SOFTBALL

Lemont 4, De La Salle 1: At the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional, Lemont advanced to Monday’s Illinois Benedictine Supersectional against Fenwick at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lemont 2, Providence 1: At the Class 2A Providence Sectional, Lemont advanced to Moday’s Kankakee Supersectional with the win.

Geneva 2, Plainfield Central 0: At the Class 2A Orion Sectional, the Wildcats’ season came to an end with the loss.