Joliet Chamber hosting ribbon-cuttings for LongHorn Steakhouse, Love’s Travel Stop

LongHorn Steakhouse is seen recently at 16329 S. Boulevard Place, Plainfield. The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will hold a ribbon-cutting for the restaurant on June 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry )

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will hold ribbon cuttings for LongHorn Steakhouse and Love’s Travel Stop.

The ribbon-cutting for LongHorn Steakhouse will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at 16329 S. Boulevard Place, Plainfield.

LongHorn Steakhouse is a chain steakhouse owned by Darden’s family of restaurants, which includes Olive Garden, according to the Darden website.

LongHorn Steakhouse’s website said only fresh (never frozen) quality cuts are served. Restaurant locations are open seven days a week.

For more information, visit longhornsteakhouse.com.

The ribbon cutting for Love’s Travel Stop will take place 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1501 New Lenox Road, Joliet.

The new Love's Travel Stop has opened at the Interstate 80 interchange with Briggs Street in Joliet. May 15, 2026 (Provided by Love's Travel Stops)

The new Love’s Travel Stop opened May 14 at the Interstate 80 interchange with Briggs Street.

The center features a Hardee’s restaurant, 91 truck parking spaces, a 14,722-square-foot store, clean restrooms, a dog park, three RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, seven showers and laundry facilities.