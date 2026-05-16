Strong outing by Cannon Madej leads Lemont baseball past Romeoville: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BASEBALL

Lemont 3, Romeoville 0 (8 inn.): Cannon Madej struck out 13 in 7⅓ innings and also went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead Lemont to the nonconference win. Sebastian Solis had the lone hit for Romeoville.

Coal City 8, Burlington Central 2: Lance Cuddy and Donnie Ladas (2 RBIs) each had two hits to pace the offense for the Coalers in the win. Braden Walker threw a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts.

Coal City 11, Rochester 4: Gavin Berger was 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Coalers, while Lance Cuddy was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs. Kellen Forsythe got the win, striking out five in five innings.

Joliet Catholic 5, St. Viator 4 (8 inn.): The Hilltoppers got the walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by John Curbis, who was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Cody Busch was 3 for 5, while Nick Koontz added a pair of hits. Rocco Szambelan got the win with two scoreless relief innings.

Joliet Catholic 8, St. Viator 5 (10 inn): Cody Busch, Rocco Szambelan, Nick Koontz (triple), and Kael Lynes all had two hits for JCA in the win, while Busch got the win in relief, throwing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Providence 13, Nazareth 7: Kelsie Roeder had a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Celtics to the win, while Bella Cortez had two hits, including a homer and a triple, and four RBIs. Carsyn Petrow struck out five in the complete-game win.

Beecher 3, Lemont 1: Jessica Pontrelli had two hits and an RBI for Lemont in the nonconference loss, while Mila Mardjetko struck out four in six innings.

Minooka 9, Lockport 5: Winning pitcher Emma Best went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Indians to the nonconference win, while Olivia Boyd had three hits and two RBIs and Lexie Bukala added two hits. Taylor Lane was 3 for 4 to lead the Porter offense.

Yorkville 10, Lockport 0: The Porters had just three hits in the nonconference loss - a single each by Taylor Lane, Olivia Picciola and Coley Sievers.

Seneca 2, Rockridge 1: At the Rockridge Classic, Hayden Pfeifer hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning that proved to be the winning blow. She also got the win in the circle with three shutout relief innings, striking out seven.

East Moline United 2, Seneca 0: At the Rockridge Classic, the Irish got three hits - a triple by Hayden Pfeifer and a single each by Graysen Provance and Camryn Stecken - in the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 3, Momence 2: At the Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional, the eighth-seeded Wildcats advanced and will take on top-seeded Herscher on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Providence 8, Nazareth 0: The Celtics cruised to the nonconference win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Joliet West Triangular: Lincoln-Way East (23-10) beat Joliet West 25-9, 25-18 and topped Luyons 25-18, 25-20 to go 2-0 on the day.

BADMINTON

IHSA State Finals: At DeKalb, singles player Sae Nagshima of Lincoln-Way East was knocked out in consolation quarterfinals) while the Lockport doubles team of Angelina Dinh and Graciela Muggler Martin was ousted in the semifinal round of the consolation bracket.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Lincoln-Way Central Sectional: Top-seeded Lincoln-Way East beat third-seeded Lincoln-Way Central 22-14 to win the title and advance to Tuesday’s Hinsdale Central Supersectional, where they will take on Naperville North at 4:30 p.m.