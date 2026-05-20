Mother, son graduate college together

Mireya Leal Resendiz and Ali Salazar, a mother and son, both graduated with their associate's degrees on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from Kankakee Community College. (Provided by Mireya Leal Resendiz)

It’s not unusual to hear a mother cheering for her son at his college graduation, but for Mireya Leal Resendiz and Ali Salazar, the proud shouts and applause went both ways.

Resendiz, 41, and Salazar, 22, donned matching caps and gowns Saturday as both mother and son received diplomas from Kankakee Community College.

“It was a very nice moment, because when he walked [the stage], I just say, ‘Hey, my son! Yeah, you did it!’” Resendiz said.

“And when I walked, he said, ‘Yes, Mom! You did it!’”

Resendiz and Salazar represent the first and second generations in their family to attend college —simultaneously.

The mother-son duo started classes at KCC at the same time, and three years later, they graduated on the same day.

Mireya Leal Resendiz and Ali Salazar, a mother and son, both graduated with their associate's degrees on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from Kankakee Community College. (Provided by Mireya Leal Resendiz)

Following their dreams

Resendiz is a bilingual paraprofessional in the Kankakee school district, and her passion for working with kids inspired her to go back to school.

“My dream was to go to college and be a teacher,” she said.

She’s now earned an associate’s degree in early childhood education and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree at Illinois State University.

Salazar earned a general studies associate’s degree and plans to transfer to a university to study entrepreneurship and filmmaking, following his passion for movies.

Pushing through

A native of Mexico, Resendiz’s first language is Spanish, so understanding the course material was challenging at times.

With support from her professors and her son, she managed to earn good grades.

Resendiz and Salazar spent many hours studying together in the library and encouraged each other not to give up.

Salazar noted he struggles with time management and has never been a straight-A student.

It helped having an extra push whenever his mom saw him dozing off in the library.

“We did our best, and we made it,” Salazar said.

Ali Salazar graduated from Kankakee Community College on May 16, 2026, the same day as his mother. (Provided by Mireya Leal Resendiz)

Super Mom

For Resendiz, having a support system, which also includes her husband Helaeio Ramirez, was essential.

On top of working full-time and attending KCC, Resendiz runs her own cleaning business.

Motherhood has kept her busy, too.

During her time in college, the mother of three became a mother of four.

Her youngest, now two years old, attended some library study sessions with Mom as well.

Resendiz raised her three older children: Ali, 22; Jacob, 21; and Ashley, 19, as a single mom for many years.

She wanted them to grow up first before following her own dreams.

“Finally, I just come back to college when I saw my kids doing the same thing,” Resendiz said.

Mireya Leal Resendiz graduated from Kankakee Community College on May 16, 2026, on the same day as her oldest son. (Provided by Mireya Leal Resendiz)

Unbreakable bond

Resendiz and Salazar have been nearly inseparable on their educational journey.

They’d drive to school together and were often seen walking the halls side by side.

“Ali said, ‘The girls will think you are my girlfriend,’” Resendiz recalled with a laugh.

Salazar didn’t mind his mother’s company.

He admits it felt a bit weird at first to be in school with his mom — they even took the same psychology class — but after a while, it felt normal.

“My best friend is my mom, and I’m not embarrassed to say it,” Salazar said.

They also helped each other come up with ideas to decorate their graduation caps.

Resendiz wrote, “With Latina roots, my father’s dream and my children’s love — this is just the beginning," referring to her father’s dream for her to graduate from college.

Salazar, inspired by his family’s faith, wrote, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”

Mireya Leal Resendiz, who graduated from Kankakee Community College at the same time as her son, decorated her cap to read, "With Latina roots, my father's dream and my children's love - this is just the beginning." (Provided by Mireya Leal Resendiz)

Pomp and circumstance

Salazar said his mom is his main source of support and encouragement in his life, and he doesn’t know where he’d be without her.

“That’s the main thing my mom wants, is [for me] to be the better version of me,” he said.

Although they will be going in separate directions as they pursue their career goals, Salazar said he’ll continue to be there for his mom, as she has always done for him.

Resendiz gets emotional recalling how, on her son’s graduation day, she was the one hearing, “I’m proud of you.”

“It touched my heart, because he told me he’s proud of me, and he trusts in me," she said.

She, of course, gave her son the same message.

“‘Son, I’m so proud of you. We did it together. I know it was too many challenges and tears and stress and everything, but finally, we did it.’”