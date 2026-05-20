Oswegoland Park District’s new fitness facility will not charge membership fee

When Oswegoland Park District’s new Ogden Point facility opens its doors in September, those using the indoor recreation and aquatic programming facility will not have to pay a membership fee. (Eric Schelkopf)

When Oswegoland Park District’s new Ogden Point facility opens its doors in September, those using the indoor recreation and aquatic programming facility will not have to pay a membership fee.

“This approach allows residents to participate in activities without the commitment of a monthly membership,” the district said in recently updating the community about the new facility.

Last year, the Oswegoland Park District announced it had acquired the long-vacant Esporta Fitness center at 201 Ogden Falls Blvd. along U.S. Route 34 in Oswego in order to expand its indoor recreational and aquatic programming – including the district’s first indoor swimming pool.

Plans are for the building to open for athletics programs, fitness classes and gym rentals in September. Aquatics programming would begin in winter 2027.

The facility will offer:

• Recreation programs that require registration.

• Scheduled drop-in sports times.

• Swim lessons and aquatic classes.

• Community rentals for athletic and meeting spaces.

Ogden Point will have three multi-purpose gyms (basketball, volleyball, pickleball), five racquetball courts, a spin room, a group fitness room, a four-lane lap pool and a multi-purpose room.

Esporta Fitness closed its doors in Oct. 16, 2023. LA Fitness operates Esporta Fitness centers.

The building was built in 2008. The Park District bought the 45,000-square-foot building for $2.55 million.

The project is being funded through the district’s accumulated resources and non-referendum bonding authority. The district has been working on making improvements to the building.

“The facility had been closed for a number of years and the regular maintenance and security of the facility was not kept up very well,” Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Chad Feldotto had previously said in talking about the improvements being made to the facility.

Currently, the Park District operates two outdoor pools – the Civic Center Aquatic Pool and Winrock Pool.

The district has an about 38-square-mile service area, including all of the village of Oswego, parts of Montgomery, Aurora and Plainfield and all of Boulder Hill.