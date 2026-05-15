Morris Theatre Guild presents “Leaving Iowa”

The Morris Theatre Guild will begin showings of “Leaving Iowa” at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Leaving Iowa” is a play about Don Browning, a middle-aged writer who returns home to take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as he was requested, according to a news release.
He discovers, however, that his Grandma’s house is now a grocery store. Instead of leaving the ashes there, he begins traveling across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father.
There will also be showings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and again at 7:30 Friday and Saturday, May 22 and 23, and again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
To purchase tickets, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/events/.