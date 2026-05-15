Morris Theatre Guild presents “Leaving Iowa”

The cast of "Leaving Iowa" at the Morris Theatre Guild drives along the Iowa countryside. (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild will begin showings of “Leaving Iowa” at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“Leaving Iowa” is a play about Don Browning, a middle-aged writer who returns home to take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as he was requested, according to a news release.

He discovers, however, that his Grandma’s house is now a grocery store. Instead of leaving the ashes there, he begins traveling across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father.

There will also be showings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and again at 7:30 Friday and Saturday, May 22 and 23, and again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24.

To purchase tickets, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/events/.