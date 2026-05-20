Child airlifted after traumatic injury at Crystal Lake elementary school playground

The playground at Woods Creek Elementary School in Crystal Lake, pictured on May 20, 2026, where a child was seriously injured earlier that day. (Michelle Meyer)

A child suffered a traumatic injury and was airlifted to a trauma center after falling at a Crystal Lake elementary school playground Wednesday afternoon after classes were out for the day.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue District responded to a call at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday to Woods Creek Elementary School at 1100 Alexandra Blvd. for a reported traumatic injury.

According to the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue release, the injury involved a child and resulted from a fall. Crews requested a LifeNet medical helicopter to transport the child to a Level 1 Trauma Center.

The child is in stable condition, officials said in the release.

Woods Creek Principal Amy Marks, of Crystal Lake School District 47, sent a message notifying families of the injury that happened after dismissal.

“The parent was present and emergency services were called and responded immediately,” Marks said in the message. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”