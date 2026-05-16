Lincoln-Way West edges Lincoln-Way Central in baseball: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Baseball

Lincoln-Way West 10, Lincoln-Way Central 8: Michael Pettit (grand slam), Matt Oberts (two-run home run) and Carson Paulas (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the way for the Warriors. Conor McCabe went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a homer while Daniel Houston went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a homer.

Prairie Central 11, Reed-Custer 5: Reed-Custer had five hits and five errors as a team.

Softball

St. Bede 12, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): McKenna Woodcock had two hits for the Trojans while Madi Ely struck out eight batters.

Lincoln-Way East 10, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Cassidy Jagielski went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and four runs and three homers to lead the Griffins. Bridget Barz went 3 for 3 and Jenna Lee hit a home run for the Knights.

Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way West 1 (9 inn.): Sandburg walked it off in the bottom of the ninth to get the win. Reese Forsythe went 3 for 4 for Lincoln-Way West.

Lockport 11, Andrew 2: Taylor Lane went 4 of 5 with two RBIs while Coley Sievers was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Sievers, Lane and Sofia Schmitt all homered while Bridgit Faut struck out eight with no walks surrendered.

Morris 6, Ottawa 4: Morris scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull ahead. Ella Urbasek went 2 for 3 with three RBIs including a home run.

Seneca 14, Moline 2 (5 inn.): Lexie Buis went 3 for 4 with two runs, Emma Mino went 2 for 3 with three runs, Ameliah Weber went 3 for 4 with three runs, four RBIs and a home run and Aurora Weber went 3 for 4 and a triple for Seneca.

Boys track and field

Providence finishes fifth at CCL Championships: Xavier Coleman finished first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.88 seconds.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way East wins tri: The Griffins beat Barrington 25-20, 25-20 and Lake Zurich 25-22, 25-23.

Badminton

Badminton state: Delaina Rowland of Bolingbrook lost in the first round and advanced to the second round of the consolation bracket. In doubles, Leah Tharu/Delilah Pantoja lost both matches they played. For Lincoln-Way East, Michelle Barajas lost in the second round and made the third round of the consolation bracket while Sae Nagshima made it to the third round. She’ll compete in the fifth round of the consolation bracket on Saturday.

In doubles, Grace Bohms and Bella Almodovar lost both their matches while Julianna Barajas/Maddie Helrung made the second round, were defeated and advanced to the fourth round of the consolation bracket before falling. Sarai Contreras-Perez of Joliet Central lost both her matches while the doubles team of Erika Saenz-Lata and Ja’Mya Chestnut advanced to the second round of the consolation bracket.

For Lockport, Laura Lee made the second round of the consolation bracket. In doubles, Angelina Dinh and Graciela Muggler Martin made it all the way to the third round before falling and are now in the fifth round of the consolation bracket. Anja Klauser and Sophia Mizera lost in the second round and advanced all the way to the fourth round of the consolation bracket. For Lincoln-Way Central, Carrie Buldoc and the doubles team of Julia McCarty/Ava Oostema failed to pick up a win. The Lincoln-Way West doubles team of Caitlyn Mix and Amber Sylvester lost both their matches.

For Plainfield North, Sahasra Vempati fell in the second round of the consolation bracket while the doubles team of Brooke Ellinghaus/Jiya Patel lost both of their matches. For Plainfield South, Aurora Thorson made the second round and then advanced to the consolation bracket round three as did the doubles team of Caroline Jankowski and Jillian Bientum. Ava Gawlik lost both her matches. Finally, the Romeoville doubles team of Damiyah Nelson and Alexa Jimenez failed to record a victory.

Boys water polo

Brother Rice 17, Lincoln-Way East 6: The fourth seeded Griffins fell to top seeded Brother Rice in the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional semifinals.

Andrew 9, Lincoln-Way West 8: The second seeded Warriors were bested by third seeded Andrew in the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional semifinals.

Girls water polo

Lincoln-Way East 15, Lincoln-Way West 6: The top seeded Griffins beat the fourth seeded Warriors in the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional semifinals. They’ll play Lincoln-Way Central in the sectional finals.

Lincoln-Way Central 9, Sandburg 6: The third seeded Knights knocked off second seeded Sandburg in the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional semifinals.