Lincoln-Way Central’s Mia Forystek shines at Class 3A Bloom Sectional: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3A Bloom Township Sectional: Lincoln-Way Central’s Mia Forystek has experienced the IHSA State Finals at Eastern Illinois University as both a freshman and sophomore, but now a junior, she will be a little busier than in years past.

Forystek qualified in four events at the Class 3A Bloom Sectional, winning sectional titles in the 800 meters (2:11.23) and 1,600 meters (5:09.39). Along with Keira Faxel, Ana Dal Ponte and Katie Petrosky, she anchored the 4x800 relay to second place (9:32.28) and an automatic bid. Petrosky, Dal Ponte, Lyla Gallagher and Forystek ended the day with a third-place finish in the 4x400 (4:00.52) and advanced to state on time.

“I’m super happy and super excited for state,” Forystek said. “I’m super proud of my teammates. We’ve been putting in the work and we’re really excited to show out at state. There’s a lot of respected competition down there at Eastern, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Brea Counihan also qualified for state with a sectional title in the 3,200 meters (11:32.75) and Nicole Demma took a sectional title in the high jump (1.62 meters). Kylie Koehler won the pole vault (3.55) and Jillian Riebe took third (3.40) to punch their tickets to state. That event took place separately from the rest of the meet.

Lincoln-Way Central came into sectionals as the heavy favorites in the 4x800 relay, but Lincoln-Way East’s Eliana Kaitei, Kate Roberts, Aubrey Clark and Olive Royce ran the race of their lives to take first (9:29.32).

“We won by probably 20, 30 feet, and it was just immediate tears,” Royce said. “I was so happy and so insanely proud of us, because [the relay order] goes freshman, to sophomore, to junior to senior. Who thinks they’re going to state and beating the No. 1 team in the state? I’m just so happy.”

Emma Lekki, Nora Keane, Jillian Marshall and Alaina Steele took second in the 4x400 relay (3:56.36) while Grace Murphy, Lekki, Emily Scaletta and Keane qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the 4x200 (1:43.05).

Steele placed fourth in the 400 meters (56.42 seconds), Clark was second in the 1,600 meters (5:10.73), Abby Grant was second in the discus (39.58 meters), Teagen Knipper was second in the high jump (1.57), April Madison was second in the triple jump (11.47) and Grace Murphy just made the cutoff in the 100 meters, placing fifth (12.32).

Girls Track & Field: Class 3A Chicago Heights Sectional Lincoln-Way West's Mia DiBenedetto reacts to clearing the state-qualifying height of 1.57 meters in the high jump during the IHSA Class 3A Chicago Heights Girls Track and Field Sectional at Bloom High School on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For Lincoln-Way West, Emma Novotny qualified in both the 100 hurdles (third, 13.58) and 300 hurdles (second, 45.66) while freshman Mia DiBenedetto tied for second in the high jump (1.57).

DiBenedetto was down to her final attempt at the state qualifying height when she cleared the bar.

“I was a little stressed because I was very consistent on getting 1.52 on my first attempt, but when I got it I was so happy I couldn’t contain it,” she said. “I’m the most excited to see the best jumpers in the state and watch them perform. I feel like I learn a lot from other people.”

Class 3A Rock island Sectional: Minooka won the team title with 113 points, ahead of runner-up Rock Island’s total of 88.5. Natalie Nahs qualified for state in the 800-meter run for the Indians and was part of the state qualifying 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The 4x400 also included Paige Joachim, Zoe Moxley and Kennedy Carroll, while the 4x800 included Joachim, Carolina Jorge, and Clara Getsoian.

Joachim and Getsoian each qualified in the 1,600, while other Minooka qualifiers were Melinda Torres in the 3,200, Alexia Ramirez in the shot put, Mya McClelland in the discus, Penelope McCullom and Olivia Brandolino in the pole vault and Carroll in the long jump.

Joliet Central’s Madison King qualified in the 800, while teammate Makinsey Whitmore won the shot put and qualified. Joliet West’s Ava Offerman won the pole vault, while teammate Ivee Loggins qualified in the long jump.

Plainfield East’s Camryn Cargo won both the 100 and 200, with teammate Brisline Lankah taking second in the 200 to qualify as well. Briyah Beatty qualified in the 400, while Lankah won the 300 hurdles. Cargo, Haley Anderson, Lankah and Beatty won the 4x100 relay, while Cargo, Paris Conley, Anderson and Lankah won the 4x200 and Londyn Henry qualified in the high jump.

For Plainfield North, Marlie Czarniewski qualified in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Tessa Russo qualified in the 800. The 4x200 relay of Annabelle Appiah-Dankwah, Aven Thomas, Ava Wiencek and Aniyah Poindexter qualified, while Poindexter, Thomas, Wiencek and Russo qualified in the 4x400. Plainfield Central’s 4x100 relay of Grace Flanagan, Brooklynn Hall, Amare Boston and Shania Davison qualified. Plainfield South’s Tamari Pernell qualified in the 100

Class 2A Mendota Sectional: Morris’ Ava Conley won the 400, took second in the 200 and anchored the second-place 4x100 relay team, running with Cyncere Rucker, Dynasty Brooks and Aniston Caputo, to qualify for state in three events. Leah Martin won the 100 hurdles for Morris, while Brooks was second in the 100. Gracie Swartz qualified for state in the pole vault. Coal City’s Marina Figge qualified in the long jump, while Ella Wills qualified in the triple jump.

BASEBALL

Benet 4, Joliet Catholic 2: Kael Lynes was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers in the East Suburban Catholic Conference loss. Losing Jacob Wojciechowski struck out eight in 3⅔ innings.

De La Salle 7, Providence 4: Sammy Atkinson and Brody Pilosi each had two hits for the Celtics in the loss.

Lincoln-Way West 12, Lincoln-Way Central 0 (5 inn.): The Warriors scored six runs in the top of the first and never looked back in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Owen Weber hit a three-run homer to highlight the offense for West, while while Jackson Mansker and Peyton Globke each had a hit and two RBIs to back the three-hit pitching of Adam Redmond. Luke Tingley, Christian Lovingfoss and Dominic Milo each had a hit for Central.

Lemont 8, Oak Forest 2: Zane Schneider (double), Mike Kalkowski and Sean Murray all had three hits for Lemont in the South Suburban Blue win.

Bloomington Central Catholic 4, Dwight 0: The Trojans had three hits in the loss - singles by Evan Cox, Aydan Collum and Carson Sandeno.

Reed-Custer 10, Serena 0 (5 inn.): Isaiah Aguilar scattered five hits and struck out four over five shutout innings. Alejandro Fierro hit a three-run homer, while Chase Isaac and Thomas Emery each had a pair of hits, and Jeffrey Wolford had a double and three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Joliet Central 17, Romeoville 15: The Steelmen won a slugfest behind three hits, including a double, by both Haydn Voss and Sophie Listogannis. Kasia Brandt had a double among two hits for Romeoville.

Lockport 13, Homewood-Flossmoor 3 (6 inn.): The Porters cruised to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win as Coley Sievers was 3 for 4, while Taylor Lane had a pair of doubles and two hits each from Giovanna Diciolla, Olivia Picciola (double), Addison Way and Sophia Hutera (double). Bridget Faut struck out nine in a complete game.

Plainfield East 4, Joliet West 0: Jocelyn Cushard threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for the Bengals in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Kaleigh Cawthon slugged a three-run homer. Caitlyn Jadron and Mackenzie Mielke had a hit each for the Tigers.

Lemont 12, Joliet Catholic 2 (5 inn.): Mila Mardjetko struck out four and allowed one hit in four innings for Lemont, while Elisa Cicci (3 RBIs) and Ava Zdenovec each homered and Caroline Painter was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 15, Andrew 0: Cassidy Jagielski led a 14-hit attack for the Griffins by going 3 for 4, while Audrey Bullock (2 doubles), winning pitcher Mia Balta, and Maddie Henry each had two hits.

Minooka 7, Oswego 6: The Indians picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the defending Class 4A state champions as Jaelle Hamilton (double, 2 RBIs), Lexie Bukala, Ava Carlson and Ava Nahs all had two hits.

Morris 13, Streator 0 (5 inn.): Mylie Hughes picked up the win for Morris (25-6), throwing four innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven. Addy Hackett was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, while Ava Petersen was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Plainfield North 16, Bolingbrook 0 (4 inn.): The Tigers collected 18 hits in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, led by Reagan Wojowski, who was 3 for 4 with two triples and seven RBIs.

Plainfield Central 13, Plainfield South 3 (5 inn.): Maeve Carlton had three hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs to lead the Wildcats to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Masyn Overman also had three hits. Mia Dashel added a triple and three RBIs. Sydney Unyi doubled and homered for South.

Marist 17, Providence 0: The Celtics were held without a hit in the loss.

BOYS WATER POLO

Waubonsie Valley 14, Lockport 6: At the Hinsdale Central Sectional, the Porters’ season came to an end with the loss to the top-seeded Warriors.

Lincoln-Way East 11, Lincoln-Way Central 10: At the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the fourth-seeded Griffins advanced to Friday’s semifinal, where they will take on top-seeded Brother Rice.

Lincoln-Way West 24, Chicago Ag Science 6: At the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the second seeded Warriors advanced to Friday’s semifinal, where they will take on No. 3 Tinley Park.