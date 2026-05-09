Lincoln-Way Central baseball rallies for win over Andrew: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Andrew 3: Connor McCabe slugged a three-run double in the fifth inning to erase a 3-1 deficit for the Knights. Luke Tingley was 3 for 3 with a home run, while Noah Sloane and Devon Lovingfoss combined on the mound for the win.

Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way West 2: Austin Winge threw a two-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Porters to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Adam Kozak paced the offense with a double and two RBIs. Clayton Globke (RBI) and Jackson Mansker each had a hit for West.

Lemont 21, Argo 0 (4 inn.): Cannon Madej had a grand slam, a double and six RBIs to lead Lemont to the win, while Carson Caruso struck out four in three innings.

Seneca 4, Reed-Custer 3: Joey Arnold was 4 for 4 with a double to lead the Irish offense, while teammate Landyn Ramsey had two hits and an RBI. Alejandro Fierro had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets.

SOFTBALL

Plainfield Central 8, Waubonsie Valley 7: Maeve Carlton was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats to the nonconference win.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Sandburg 3: Winning pitcher Jenna Lee slugged a three-run homer that proved to be the difference in the Knights’ SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Lee went the distance, allowing six hits and striking out two.

Wilmington 8, Reed-Custer 5: Ally Allgood was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats to the Illinois Central Eight win, while Taylor Stefancic (double, RBI), Taylor Tenn (2 RBIs) and Emilie Strong all had two hits. Kamryn Wilkey had three hits for the Comets, while Amber Syc had a home run and two RBIs among two hits.

Seneca 11, Manteno 1: Camryn Stecken had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Irish to the nonconference win, while Hayden Pfeifer and Tessa Krull combined in the circle.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Bill Jackson Invitational: At Lockport, Minooka took first in the 15-team event with 194 points. Lockport (137) was third, Plainfield South (123) took fourth, Plainfield East (104) was sixth, Plainfield Central (63) was 13th and Plainfield North (46) was 15th.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Interstate Eight Conference Meet: At Rochelle, Morris finished third out of six teams with 92 points, trailing Sycamore (159) and Ottawa (98). Morris’ Ava Conley won the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes for Morris, and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay team, which also consisted of Cyncere Rucker, Dynasty Brooks and Aniston Caputo. Leah Martin won the 100 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles for Morris, while Brooks took second in the 100 dash and Rucker was fourth in the 200.