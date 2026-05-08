Plainfield South snaps Plainfield Central’s 15-game baseball win streak: The Herald-News Thursday roundup

BASEBALL

Plainfield South 10, Plainfield Central 5: Matthew Rogers was 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead the Cougars to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Connor Vicek added three hits. Cameron Kelliher struck out six in six innings to notch the win, which snapped a 15-game win streak by Plainfield Central.

Plainfield North 8, Bolingbrook 3: Matt McCormick struck out 11 in six innings for the Tigers in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Connor Eydenburg, Chase Holtzman, Evan Monaco and Colin Ogden all had two hits.

Minooka 7, Oswego 1: Brady Kozlowski’s third-inning grand slam highlighted the Indians’ Southwest Prairie Conference win. Logan Mackin allowed two hits in a complete game, striking out seven.

Joliet Central 9, Romeoville 2: Ryan Strabbing was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Steelmen to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Gilberto Garcia struck out five in five innings to record the win.

Lemont 10, Eisenhower 0: Brett Tucker was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Lemont to the South Suburban Blue win.

St. Laurence 11, Providence 1 (5 inn.): Sammy Atkinson went 2 for 3 for the Celtics in the loss.

Marist 4, Lincoln-Way East 3: Evan Riiff tripled for the Griffins in the loss, while Keegan Crabtree and Tyler Hudik doubled.

Kaneland 13, Morris 0: Morris had two hits - a double by Logan Conroy and a single by Brycen Johnson 0- in the Interstate 8 Conference loss.

Coal City 15, Newark 5 (5 inn.): Lance Cuddy had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Coalers to the nonconference win.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Grant Park 3: Case Christensen was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Panthers to the River Valley Conference win.

Dwight 9, Midland 4: Joey Starks was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs to lead the Trojans to the Tri-County Conference win, while Jackson Launius was 3 for 3 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way East 7, Lockport 5: Mia Balta struck out 11 to lead the Griffins to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Anie Balta was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs to pace the offense for the Griffins, while Taylor Lane homered for the Porters.

Providence 9, St. Laurence 2: Macie Robbins struck out nine and allowed five hits for the Celtics, while Mia Sanfratello was 2 for 3 and Aleigh Hill and Bella Cortes each had two RBIs.

Plainfield Central 15, Bolingbrook 5 (5 inn.): Emma Sommerfeld was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Emily Morales had two hits and two RBIs.

Minooka 13, Joliet West 1: Addison Crumly had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Indians to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Lexi Bukala was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Madeline Woods doubled to highlight the offense for West.

Plainfield North 10, Romeoville 0: Sophia Feminis had three hits, including a double and a triple, to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Plainfield East 2, Yorkville 1: Kaleigh Cawthon hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning to boost the Bengals to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Jocelyn Cushard allowed five hits and struck out five in a complete game.

Manteno 7, Joliet Catholic 5: Addison Rizzatto hit two home runs and had four RBIs for the Angels in the nonconference loss.

Morris 12, Reed-Custer 0: Mylie Hughes picked up the complete-game win, needing just 66 pitches in seven innings. She gave up four hits while striking out nine. Tessa Shannon was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Cami Pfeifer was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Lemont 12, Eisenhower 0: McKenna Crane threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Lemont, while Bella LoCascio and Ashley Fox were each 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lockport def. Lincoln-Way East 23-25, 25-22, 25-21: Lockport (23-8, 4-1) picked up the SouthWest Suburban Conference win behind 10 kills from Aiden Morgan, 17 assists and two kills from Antonio Fiordirosa, eight kills and three blocks by Ryan Beaumont and 13 digs by Drew Miller.