Lincoln-Way West dominates Andrew in baseball: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Lincoln-Way West 12, Andrew 2 (5 inn.): Adam Redmond (seven Ks in four innings) and Peyton Globke (two hits, two RBIs) led the way.

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Ridgeview 4: Case Christensen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for G-SW.

Morris 16, Kaneland 7: Logan Conroy went 4 of 5 with three runs and four RBIs, Sean Skritch went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Mick Smith went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Homewood-Flossmoor 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7: H-F walked it off in the bottom of the seventh. Conor McCabe went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run while Brady Rossa had two hits and a homer for Lincoln-Way Central.

Lockport 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 inn.): Kaden O’Leary hit a two-run homer, Zack Skrzypiec had four RBIs and Trace Schaaf had eight strikeouts with only two hits allowed and no walks.

Beecher 11, Peotone 1 (6 inn.): Kayden Derkacy had two hits for Peotone.

Joliet Catholic 3, Marist 0: Jacob Wojciechowski (two hits, three walks, five strikeouts in five innings) and Barrett Diaz (no hits, no walks, one strikeout in two innings) led the effort for JCA.

Lincoln-Way East 12, Stagg 2 (5 inn.): Nate Kaminski hit a grand slam, Rocco Triolo went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Jake Newman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Softball

Andrew 13, Lincoln-Way Central 6: Bridget Barz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer run while Carly Karales hit a home run as well for Lincoln-Way Central.

Marist 16, Joliet Catholic 6 (6 inn.): Callan Kinsella had two hits for the Angels.

Plainfield South 18, Joliet Central 8 (5 inn.): Natalie Salzman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Plainfield South. Riley Smith went 3 for 3 with three runs and Haydn Voss hit three RBIs for Joliet Central.

Sandburg 3, Lockport 0: Brigit Faut struck out six for Lockport.

Sycamore 10, Morris 1: Tessa Shannon had one hit and one RBI.

Beecher 5, Peotone 0: Sophie Klawitter struck out nine for Peotone.

Joliet West 13, Plainfield Central 2 (6 inn.): Laci Cole went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two homers while Gabriela Juarez went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs while striking out eight in the circle.

Plainfield East 3, Romeovile 0: Kyleigh Schrader struck out eight and walked only one for Plainfield East. Lilly Roberts struck out eight for Romeoville.

Providence 13, Mother McAuley 2 (5 inn.): Angelina Cole went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs while Ava Misch went 3 for 3 with two runs.

Yorkville 14, Plainfield North 4 (6 inn.): Abagail Mayes hit a home run as did Taylor Franks for Plainfield North.

Lincoln-Way West 18, Stagg 2 (4 inn.): Paige Seivert, Hannah Borchert, Jess Noga, Molly Finn, and Reese Cusack all hit home runs.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 8, Morris 0: Morris suffered a tough loss on the road.

Peoria Notre Dame 4, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Knights suffered a challenging home loss.

Boys volleyball

Joliet Central 2, Bloom 0: The Steelmen won 25-16, 25-16