Lincoln-Way West dominates Andrew in baseball: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 12, Andrew 2 (5 inn.): Adam Redmond (seven Ks in four innings) and Peyton Globke (two hits, two RBIs) led the way.
Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Ridgeview 4: Case Christensen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for G-SW.
Morris 16, Kaneland 7: Logan Conroy went 4 of 5 with three runs and four RBIs, Sean Skritch went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Mick Smith went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
Homewood-Flossmoor 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7: H-F walked it off in the bottom of the seventh. Conor McCabe went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run while Brady Rossa had two hits and a homer for Lincoln-Way Central.
Lockport 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 inn.): Kaden O’Leary hit a two-run homer, Zack Skrzypiec had four RBIs and Trace Schaaf had eight strikeouts with only two hits allowed and no walks.
Beecher 11, Peotone 1 (6 inn.): Kayden Derkacy had two hits for Peotone.
Joliet Catholic 3, Marist 0: Jacob Wojciechowski (two hits, three walks, five strikeouts in five innings) and Barrett Diaz (no hits, no walks, one strikeout in two innings) led the effort for JCA.
Lincoln-Way East 12, Stagg 2 (5 inn.): Nate Kaminski hit a grand slam, Rocco Triolo went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Jake Newman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Softball
Andrew 13, Lincoln-Way Central 6: Bridget Barz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer run while Carly Karales hit a home run as well for Lincoln-Way Central.
Marist 16, Joliet Catholic 6 (6 inn.): Callan Kinsella had two hits for the Angels.
Plainfield South 18, Joliet Central 8 (5 inn.): Natalie Salzman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Plainfield South. Riley Smith went 3 for 3 with three runs and Haydn Voss hit three RBIs for Joliet Central.
Sandburg 3, Lockport 0: Brigit Faut struck out six for Lockport.
Sycamore 10, Morris 1: Tessa Shannon had one hit and one RBI.
Beecher 5, Peotone 0: Sophie Klawitter struck out nine for Peotone.
Joliet West 13, Plainfield Central 2 (6 inn.): Laci Cole went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two homers while Gabriela Juarez went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs while striking out eight in the circle.
Plainfield East 3, Romeovile 0: Kyleigh Schrader struck out eight and walked only one for Plainfield East. Lilly Roberts struck out eight for Romeoville.
Providence 13, Mother McAuley 2 (5 inn.): Angelina Cole went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs while Ava Misch went 3 for 3 with two runs.
Yorkville 14, Plainfield North 4 (6 inn.): Abagail Mayes hit a home run as did Taylor Franks for Plainfield North.
Lincoln-Way West 18, Stagg 2 (4 inn.): Paige Seivert, Hannah Borchert, Jess Noga, Molly Finn, and Reese Cusack all hit home runs.
Girls soccer
Sycamore 8, Morris 0: Morris suffered a tough loss on the road.
Peoria Notre Dame 4, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Knights suffered a challenging home loss.
Boys volleyball
Joliet Central 2, Bloom 0: The Steelmen won 25-16, 25-16