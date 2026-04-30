Gardner-South Wilmington wins in baseball: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: Owen Vitto and Grady Phillips combined to strike out seven while allowing only five hits.

Lemont 3, Hanover Central (Ind.) 0: Cannon Madej struck out 11 while allowing only two hits with no walks in the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament.

Providence 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: Keegan Crabtree went 2 for 3 with a run for the Griffins. Kobe Jordan struck out seven in five innings while John Cullen went 1 for 3 with one RBI for the Celtics.

Momence 7, Reed-Custer 6: Chase Isaac, Dhane Debelak, and Jon Doran had two hits each for the Comets.

Morris 8, Rochelle 3: Carter Snyder hit a three-run homer while RJ Kennedy hit a three-run double for Morris.

Softball

Lincoln-Way West 10, Andrew 0 (6 inn.): Reese Forsythe went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs with a homer.

Joliet Catholic 8, Nazareth 7: Callan Kinsella went 3 for 4 with two runs and Emma Mackey went 3 for 4

Plainfield East 20, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): Kyleigh Schrader struck out 10 in four innings for Plainfield East while the offense put up 13 hits. Grace Kelliher scored four runs and Kaleigh Cawthon went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Oswego 7, Bolingbrook 4: Miley Arteaga went 3 for 4 for Bolingbrook.

Plainfield Central 13, Romeoville 5: Emma Sommerfeld went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs with a home run for Plainfield Central. Lilly Roberts went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Romeoville.

Plainfield North 3, Oswego East 1: Brooklynn Griffith hit a two-run double for Plainfield North.

York 6, Lemont 3: Mila Mardjetko struck out eight while Jessi Pontrelli went 3 for 4 with one RBI for Lemont.

Yorkville 9, Minooka 7: Addisonn Crumly went 3 for 5 and Ava Carlson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Stagg 1: Anie Balta went 3 for 3 while Cassidy Jagielski went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Brett Gentry struck out 14 while giving up just four hits and no walks.

Coal City 11, Lisle 0 (6 inn.): Khloe Picard went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs and Addison Harvey went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Masyn Kuder struck out eight while allowing one hit and two walks in 3⅓ innings of work.

Boys track and field

Brandon McNulty of Lincoln-Way West wins 100 at triangular: McNulty ran the 100 in a 10.87 seconds.

Boys tennis

Minooka 4, Coal City 1: The Coalers’ Martin Ramirez defeated George Grey 6-1 , 3-6, 10-4, but Minooka won the other matches. That included Keaton Kapellas beating Troy Larson 6-1, 6-2.