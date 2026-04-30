Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Gardner-South Wilmington wins in baseball: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

By Hart Pisani

Baseball

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: Owen Vitto and Grady Phillips combined to strike out seven while allowing only five hits.

Lemont 3, Hanover Central (Ind.) 0: Cannon Madej struck out 11 while allowing only two hits with no walks in the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament.

Providence 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: Keegan Crabtree went 2 for 3 with a run for the Griffins. Kobe Jordan struck out seven in five innings while John Cullen went 1 for 3 with one RBI for the Celtics.

Momence 7, Reed-Custer 6: Chase Isaac, Dhane Debelak, and Jon Doran had two hits each for the Comets.

Morris 8, Rochelle 3: Carter Snyder hit a three-run homer while RJ Kennedy hit a three-run double for Morris.

Softball

Lincoln-Way West 10, Andrew 0 (6 inn.): Reese Forsythe went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs with a homer.

Joliet Catholic 8, Nazareth 7: Callan Kinsella went 3 for 4 with two runs and Emma Mackey went 3 for 4

Plainfield East 20, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): Kyleigh Schrader struck out 10 in four innings for Plainfield East while the offense put up 13 hits. Grace Kelliher scored four runs and Kaleigh Cawthon went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Oswego 7, Bolingbrook 4: Miley Arteaga went 3 for 4 for Bolingbrook.

Plainfield Central 13, Romeoville 5: Emma Sommerfeld went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs with a home run for Plainfield Central. Lilly Roberts went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Romeoville.

Plainfield North 3, Oswego East 1: Brooklynn Griffith hit a two-run double for Plainfield North.

York 6, Lemont 3: Mila Mardjetko struck out eight while Jessi Pontrelli went 3 for 4 with one RBI for Lemont.

Yorkville 9, Minooka 7: Addisonn Crumly went 3 for 5 and Ava Carlson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Stagg 1: Anie Balta went 3 for 3 while Cassidy Jagielski went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Brett Gentry struck out 14 while giving up just four hits and no walks.

Coal City 11, Lisle 0 (6 inn.): Khloe Picard went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs and Addison Harvey went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Masyn Kuder struck out eight while allowing one hit and two walks in 3⅓ innings of work.

Boys track and field

Brandon McNulty of Lincoln-Way West wins 100 at triangular: McNulty ran the 100 in a 10.87 seconds.

Boys tennis

Minooka 4, Coal City 1: The Coalers’ Martin Ramirez defeated George Grey 6-1 , 3-6, 10-4, but Minooka won the other matches. That included Keaton Kapellas beating Troy Larson 6-1, 6-2.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsHigh School SportsGrundy County Front HeadlinesWill County Front Headlines
Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.