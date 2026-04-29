Minooka baseball blanks Plainfield North; Joliet Catholic softball edges Naz: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Minooka 9, Plainfield North 0: Rhett Harris hit a grand slam, Brady Kozlowski and Jason Duy each homered and Zane Caves struck out eight in five innings while allowing just one hit.

Rochelle 11, Morris 10: Bryce Lee hit a three-run homer while Logan Conroy went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Morris.

Lincoln-Way West 12, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 inn.): Kellen Schulte gave up one hit while striking out six. Michael Pettit (HR, three RBIs) and Matt Oberts (two hits, three RBIs) led the offense.

Nazareth 7, Joliet Catholic 0: The Hilltoppers managed just four hits on the day.

Lincoln-Way East 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Colin Bettenhausen struck out 10 while only allowing three hits.

Herscher 8, Peotone 2: Kayden Derkacy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Coal City 9, Lisle 2: Connor Henline struck out 13 for the Coalers.

Plainfield Central 9, Joliet Central 2: Ryan Cooling had two RBIs and struck out five batters for Joliet Central. Nathan Scates struck out seven for Plainfield Central.

Plainfield South 4, Plainfield East 2: Jeffrey Wheeler went 2 for 4 for Plainfield East.

St. Rita 6, Providence 3: Sammy Atkinson went 2 for 3 with on RBI for Providence.

Joliet West 6, Romeoville 1: Isaac Harris went 3 for 3 with one RBI for Joliet West while Romeoville managed just three hits as a team.

Dwight 4, Seneca 3: Jackson Launius’ RBI single to score Joey Starks walked it off in the seventh. Seneca was led by Cody Clennon, who went 2 for 3 with a run.

Wilmington 9, Reed-Custer 1: Declan Moran (2 for 4, five RBIs) and Zach Ohlund (3 for 3, two RBIs) led the offense for Wilmington while Cooper Holman struck out 12 while only allowing two hits. Isaiah Aguilar struck out three in two scoreless innings for Reed-Custer.

Lemont 17-16, T.F. North 0-1: The first game went five innings with Sean Murray going 3 for 3 with four RBIs while Sean Crane tossed a four-inning perfect game with 10 Ks. The second game went four innings with Ethan Kelby going 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Softball

Plainfield North 15, Bolingbrook 0 (4 inn.): Grace Dynes led the way with a 2-for-2 day and four RBIs.

Wilmington 15, Reed-Custer 3 (6 inn.): Keeley Walsh (4 for 5), Molly Southall (3 for 4) and Taylor Stefancic (2 for 5) each had three RBIs, and Mackenzie Foote hit a three-run homer for Reed-Custer.

Oswego 14, Minooka 6: Addison Crumley homered for Minooka.

Joliet Catholic 9, Nazareth 7: Addy Rizzatto went 2 for 3 with a homer run and two RBIs.

Coal City 9, Lisle 1: Masyn Kuder struck out eight in four innings with a 2-for-3 and three RBI day while Addison Harvey hit a solo home run.

Lincoln-Way West 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: Reese Cusack went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run for the Warriors.

Herscher 4, Peotone 3: Sophie Klawitter struck out 10 batters for Peotone.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Clifton Central 5: Brynn Christensen went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Providence 10, Fenwick 7: Bella Cortes went 3 for 4 with two runs for Providence.

Lincoln-Way East 11, Sandburg 0 (5 inn.): Anie Balta went 2 for 2 with five RBIs and a home run.

Seneca 18, Dwight 0 (4 inn.): Emma Mino (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Ameliah Weber (2 for 2, three RBIs) led the way on offense while Tessa Krull and Hayden Pfeifer combined for 12 strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Boys track and field

Lincoln-Way Central wins triangular: Michael Pekovitch won the 100m in 11.27 seconds. Charlie Palmer of Lincoln-Way East won the 300 hurdles in 40.10. Caleb Prendkowski of Lockport won the discus at 47.17 meters.

Peotone takes second at Wilmington quad: Tyler Walker won the 400 in 54.15 seconds. Jimmy Lewsader of Wilmington won the 300 hurdles in 44.40.

Providence takes second at Pontiac Invitational: Teagan O’Brien won the 200 in 23.11s seconds.

Girls track and field

Lydia Michalesko of Minooka wins 100 at dual with Oswego: The junior ran the 100 in 13.11 seconds.

Lincoln-Way West takes second in triangular: The Warriors won the 4x100 in 52.64 seconds.

Lemont finishes second at Lemont Meet: Morgan Sadelski won 100 in 13.18.

Lincoln-Way East’s Grace Murphy wins 100 at Lincoln-Way Central triangular: Mia Forystek of Lincoln-Way Central won the 400 in 58.3 seconds. Katie Peetz of Lockport won the 800 in 2:25.1.

Girls soccer

Lockport 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Porters earned a Southwest Suburban Conference win.

Providence 9, Rosary 0: The Celtics got a nonconference win.

Lemont def. Oak Forest: Lemont will be at Evergreen Park on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Coal City 5, Streator 0: The Coalers got the sweep, including Martin Ramirez beating Lucas Gutierrez 6-0, 6-0, and Troy Larson defeating Zachary Minick 6-1, 6-0.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central def. Lockport 30-28, 25-22: The Knights moved to 16-5 overall. Lockport was led by Ryan Beaumont (six kills, two blocks), Drew Miller (10 digs) and Antonio Fiordirosa (14 assists).

Joliet West 2, Yorkville 0: The Tigers won 25-21, 26-24.

St. Viator 2, Joliet Catholic 1: The Hilltoppers were unable to get the victory.