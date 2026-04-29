Floodwaters, road closures linger along Fox in McHenry County; people urged to report damage

Sandbags protect a home in Holiday Hills as flooding continues on the Fox River on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

While floodwaters are gradually receding along the Fox River in McHenry County, officials are again asking residents to self-report their damage.

The deadline to self-submit damage is Thursday, but officials encourage people not to procrastinate and said McHenry County isn’t likely to qualify for assistance if more people don’t submit their damage.

McHenry County Emergency Management Agency Director David Christensen said Tuesday he believes the county qualifies for a Small Business Administration declaration – but only if people self-report their flood damage. If people would report their damage, Christensen said, “we’re there.”

An SBA declaration can unlock low-interest loans to help people rebuild and repair from the flooding.

Based on what people have turned in so far, Christensen said, “we didn’t have a disaster.”

The survey can be accessed at bit.ly/4sSAVHE. Officials estimate it will take about 10 to 15 minutes to fill out.

Locally, River Road in the McHenry area and Rawson Bridge Road in the Cary and Port Barrington area are among those still closed because of the flooding.

The county has created a map showing flood-related road closures, which can be viewed here.

Some docks remain partially submerged along the Fox River in McHenry on April 25, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

McHenry County may not be getting out of the flood warning anytime soon.

David King, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the flood warning for the Montgomery area, farther down the Fox, could be ending Tuesday night or Wednesday.

But in the Algonquin and Chain O’Lakes areas, the flood warning could linger into next week.

King said it’s a “very slow, gradual fall,” and the water is still high.

Sandbags protect a home near Burtons Bridge as flooding continues on the Fox River on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Not much rain is forecast in the coming days, King said, but the weather is expected to be cooler. There could be spotty showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. There is also a potential frost Saturday morning, King said.

Monday’s rainfall was around half an inch in many parts of McHenry County, King said.

McHenry County has gotten around 6 to 8 inches of rain in April, King said. Rainfall has been above normal in the region.

In Rockford, 6.2 inches of rain has fallen in April. In Waukegan, it’s 8.33 inches and at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, April rainfall has totaled 7.29 inches so far.

Typical rainfall for April is closer to about 3.45 inches at O’Hare International Airport, King said.

In the coming days, officials plan to host in McHenry County a multi-agency resource fair for people who have been affected by the flooding. More details are expected to come out soon.