27-year sentence handed down in Bolingbrook man’s fatal fentanyl overdose in St. Charles

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to Class X felonies of drug-induced homicide and armed violence, authorities announced.

A Bolingbrook man died in St. Charles after ingesting one of 15 pills he bought from the defendant that had the appearance of prescription oxycodone but contained fentanyl, authorities said.

Eric R. Fabisiak, 26, was sentenced by Kane County Judge David Kliment.

On June 17, 2025, the St. Charles Police Department responded to a death investigation along South Third Street. Amun Ahmed, 24, was confirmed by the Kane County Coroner’s Office to have died from combined drug toxicity.

Lab testing of the remaining pills that authorities say Ahmed purchased from Fabisiak showed they were counterfeit and contained fentanyl, according to a release by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The small, round blue pills were pressed with “M” and “30” on them and are sometimes called “blues.”

When police took Fabisiak into custody, a search of his vehicle revealed 72 small, blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl in the lab. Police also found a loaded gun and additional ammunition, 6.2 grams of cocaine and a scale, according to the release.

Fabisiak later told investigators that he sold the blue pills and knew they contained fentanyl, the release stated. A previously convicted felon, he was not permitted to possess a firearm, authorities said.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland, who prosecuted the case, thanked the St. Charles Police Department, whose investigation helped ensure Fabisiak’s actions did not “put countless others in danger.”

Fabisiak “showed a reckless disregard for human life,” Orland said in the release. “His possession of an illegal firearm adds to the danger he posed to the community. No sentence can undo the pain suffered by the victim’s family, but this outcome ensures that the defendant will pay the price for his actions and be kept off the streets.”

Fabisiak, who pleaded guilty in March, must serve at least 75% of the 12-year sentence for the drug-induced homicide and at least 50% of the 15-year sentence for armed violence. The terms must be served consecutively.