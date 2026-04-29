Morris Hospital recognized by American Hospital Association

On behalf of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, Morris Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive Kimberly Landers accepts the 100-Year Membership Award from American Hospital Association Regional Executive Alex Rozenbaum. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

The American Hospital Association (AHA) honored Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers for 100 years of participation, leadership, and membership in the AHA.

Alex Rozenbaum, an AHA regional executive, presented the award to Kimberly Landers, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, during the AHA Region 5 Regional Policy Board meeting in Chicago.

“Under the leadership of President and CEO Thomas J. Dohm, Morris Hospital has invested significantly in modernized facilities, clinical expansion, and innovative community partnerships—while remaining financially and operationally independent,” Rozenbaum said. “As the largest employer in Grundy County, Morris Hospital plays a vital role beyond healthcare—supporting workforce stability, economic development, and community well-being across multiple counties in Illinois.”

“Morris Hospital demonstrates that independent community hospitals can thrive by combining local governance, strong leadership, patient-centered care, and deep community partnerships,” Rozenbaum added. “Furthermore, Morris Hospital exemplifies what it means to be a trusted community institution—rooted in history, responsive to today’s needs, and well positioned to lead into the future.”

Morris Hospital was founded in 1906 and became a member of the AHA in 1926, eight years after the association began admitting hospitals as members.

“For more than a century, the American Hospital Association has played a vital role in ensuring the needs and perspectives of member hospitals and healthcare organizations across the nation are heard and addressed in health policy development, legislative and regulatory debates, and judicial matters,” Dohm said. “The education and information the AHA provides to its members on health care issues and trends has been invaluable to Morris Hospital leaders over the past 100 years. We appreciate our strong relationship with the AHA and are proud to be recognized as a 100-year member.”