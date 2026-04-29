UpliftedCare hosts caregiver support group featuring Catholic Charities speaker

UpliftedCare Community Grief Center is hosting a monthly caregiver support group on Wednesday, May 13, featuring a speaker from Catholic Charities.

The free event is open to family caregivers seeking support and resources.

The support group is one of several free services offered by UpliftedCare, which provides grief support and resources to people at any stage of their grief journey. The center also hosts workshops and multiple support groups throughout the week.

May 13 event

Amanda Foltz from Catholic Charities will discuss resources available to caregivers managing loved ones with serious illnesses in home and facility settings.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais.

Refreshments will be provided. To register, call 815.939.4141.

Upcoming workshop

UpliftedCare is also hosting Part 2 of its “Business Side of Death” workshop series from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m on Saturday, May 16. The workshop focuses on estate planning and other legal and financial tasks that accompany the death of a loved one. All materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required; call 815.939.4141.

UpliftedCare offers free support groups throughout the week for people at different stages of grief, including groups for spousal loss, child loss, pregnancy and infant loss, and general grief support. The center also hosts a monthly grief book club and a monthly kids’ grief group.

Please see our full list of support groups and the schedule below. Grief Support Groups are held weekly unless noted below.

Mondays:

Loss of a Parent/Sibling – 10 a.m.

Finding Your New Normal – 10 a.m.

Grief Walk & Talk 12:00 p.m. (Meet at Perry Farm – Weather Permitting)

Tuesdays:

Women’s Grief Group– 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Spousal loss – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays:

Spousal Loss – 10 a.m.

Moving Through Grief Yoga – 10 am – (3rd Wednesday of each month)

Child Loss – 4 pm (1st & 3rd Wednesday of each month)

Pregnancy/Infant Loss (2nd & 4th Wednesday of the Month)

Thursdays:

Grief Book Club (4th Thursday each month)

Saturdays:

Monthly Kid’s Hour – 12 pm (3rd Saturday of the month; January, February, April, May, June, July, August & November)

For a complete schedule of support groups and services, call 815.939.4141 or visit UpliftedCare’s website.

UpliftedCare Community Grief Center is located at 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais.