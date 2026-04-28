Gabi Juarez, Joliet West shut down Plainfield East: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

SOFTBALL

Joliet West 3, Plainfield East 1: The Tigers’ Gabi Juarez threw a six-hitter with seven strikeouts in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Ella Featherston had two hits and an RBI for West (10-15, 4-3), while Mikeala Munoz added an RBI. Layla Iverson was 2 for 3 for East (12-4, 5-2), while Iliana Smith had an RBI double and Jocelyn Cushard struck out nine.

BASEBALL

Joliet West 15, Romeoville 5 (5 inn): Daniel Lukancic went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to pace the offense for the Tigers (15-5-1, 7-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Michael Murphy added three hits and an RBI and Henry Young had a double and two RBIs among two hits. Winning pitcher Colin Horvath struck out five in four innings. Tyler Rizzatto homered for the Spartans (7-14, 3-3), while Alfredo Casas had a double and three RBIs.

Plainfield Central 16, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn): Winning pitcher Cole Sisti helped his own cause by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats (12-4-1, 4-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Colin Coberly homered and Finn Gregoire (double, 2 RBIs) and Nathan Franks each had two hits in Plainfield Central’s 10th straight win. Tyler Long had a double and scored the lone run for the Steelmen (8-13, 1-2).

Providence 4, St. Rita 2: Sammy Atkinson slugged a three-run homer to lead the Celtics (10-8, 3-2) to the Chicago Catholic League Blue win, while Bryce Teczna added a solo shot. Winning pitcher Colton Carli struck out six in five innings.