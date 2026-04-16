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The Herald-News

Lincoln-Way East edges Lemont in baseball: The Herald-News Wednesday roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Baseball

Lincoln-Way East 10, Lemont 4: Rocco Triolo went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run for Lincoln-Way East.

Hinsdale Central 2, Providence 1: Cole Clower and Colton Carli combined for eight strikeouts on the mound for Providence.

Softball

Joliet West 4, Romeoville 0: Ella Featherston went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead Joliet West.

Andrew 6, Lincoln-Way Central 5: Andrew walked it off in the bottom of the seventh. Mia Degliomini went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, including a home run for Lincoln-Way Central.

Oswego East 13, Bolingbrook 5: The score was tied entering the sixth before Oswego East scored eight the final two frames. Mallory Patterson went 3 for 3 with one RBI for Bolingbrook.

Lockport 7, Sandburg 6: Coley Sievers’ RBI single to score Addison Way in the bottom of the seventh walked it off for the Porters. Sievers went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Olivia Picciola went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Sydney Amschler went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way West 16, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Jess Noga struck out six without allowing a hit in four innings on the circle. Olivia Olszta went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs as the Warriors put up 17 hits.

Boys track and field

Bolingbrook, Plainfield East tie for first at Orange Crush Invite: Joe Owusu of Plainfield East finished first in the 100 meters in 11.05 seconds. Jason Vervack of Bolingbrook finished first in the 800 in 2:03.6. Plainfield South won the 4x200 in 1:32.57.

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