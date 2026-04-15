Adrian Chavira’s gem leads Joliet West baseball past Oswego East: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BASEBALL

Joliet West 5, Oswego East 2: Adrian Chavira threw six innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts to lead the Tigers (10-4-1, 4-1-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Andrew Markun had a double and two RBIs to lead the offense, while Daniel Lukancic and Henry Young also doubled.

Minooka 15, Plainfield East 2 (5 inn.): Landon Currie was 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs to power the Indians (11-2, 4-1) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Rhett Harris was 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles and Jason Dui was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Zane Caves allowed five hits and struck out seven. Mavin Christensen had two hits, including a double, to lead East.

Plainfield Central 17, Plainfield North 6: A grand slam by Nathan Franks highlighted a 12-run third inning for the Wildcats (5-5-1, 3-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Cole Sisti added a homer for Central, while Chase Holtzman and Logan Huegel went deep for North.

Lockport 6, Downers Grove South 5: The Porters (10-6) scored three in the bottom of the seventh to come away with the nonconference win. Frank Covelli’s two-run double was the winning hit. Kaden O’Leary had a pair of doubles and Brendan Mecher added two hits.

Yorkville 9, Joliet Central 1: Gilberto Garcia homered for the lone run for the Steelmen.

Marian Catholic 9, Joliet Catholic 6: Derrick Pomatto had two hits to lead the offense for the Hilltoppers, while John Curbis doubled.

Wilmington 7, Lisle 5: Ryan Kettman struck out nine in six innings and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Wildcats. Declan Moran and Brysen Meents each had two hits, while Zach Ohlund homered.

Coal City 10, Peotone 4: Lance Cuddy had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and four RBIs for the Coalers (8-4, 5-0) in the Interstate Eight Conference win, while Connor Henline had three doubles and two RBIs.

Lemont 31, Hillcrest 1: Mike Kalkowski homered as Lemont rolled.

Oswego 16, Romeoville 2: Tyler Rizzatto homered to highlight the day for the Spartans.

Manteno 8, Reed-Custer 6: Kaden Klein (double) and Dhane Debelak each had two hits for the Comets in the loss, while Christian Mounts homered.

SOFTBALL

Plainfield Central 22, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): Ali Houlihan was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs to lead the Wildcats (10-4, 3-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Evelyn Prochaska homered and had four RBIS. Emma Sommerfeld had a double among two hits and three RBIs, while pitchers Kierney Lateriwicz and Anna Kenyon combined on a four-hitter.

Joliet Catholic 14, Plainfield South 4: Addy Rizzatto slugged a three-run homer in the first inning to spark the offense for the Angels (3-11) in the nonconference win. Rizzatto finished with three hits, including two homers, and five RBIs. Grace Pullman (double), Lexie Rezzardi, Callan Kinsella and Ella Nurczyk all had two hits for JCA, while Natalie Salzman led South (3-11) with two hits, including a double.

Minooka 14, Plainfield North 0 (5 inn.): Addison Stehlik went 4 for 4 with three runs and an RBI from the leadoff spot for Minooka (11-8, 3-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Ava Carlson had three hits and Addison Crumly and Jaelle Hamilton each homered among two hits. Emma Best threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts. Raegan Wojowski had the lone hit for North.

Joliet West 4, Romeoville 0: Olivia Horn threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts for the Tigers (7-9, 3-0). Ella Featherston led the offense with two hits, while Caitlin Jadron and Gabriela Juarez each doubled.

Lincoln-Way West 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Paige Sievert homered twice for the Warriors (13-4, 4-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Molly Finn, Hannah Borchert and Reese Forsythe also homered. Abby Brueggmann struck out eight in a complete game.

Coal City 1, Peotone 0: Khloe Picard homered to provide the game’s lone run for the Coalers (11-8, 4-2) in the Interstate Eight Conference win, while Masyn Kuder threw a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Peotone’s Mary Klawitter had two hits, while Sophie Klawitter allowed just four hits and struck out nine.

Lemont 7, Oak Forest 0: Mila Mardjetko threw six innings of three-hit ball with 12 strikeouts to lead Lemont (9-4) to the shutout. Jessica Pontrelli (double) and Ella Phelan each had two hits to lead the offense.

St. Laurence 5, Providence 3: The Celtics lost on a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh. Macie Robbins and Ava Misch each had two hits, while Bella Olszta doubled.

Wilmington 14, Lisle 0 (5 inn.): Taylor Stefancic was 3 for 3 with a triple to lead the Wildcats (11-3, 4-0) to their 11th straight win. Ally Allgood added a double among two hits, while Emilie Strong had two hits and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Taryn Gilbert fired a two-hitter with two strikeouts.

Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Momence 0 (4 inn.): Winning pitcher Maddie Simms had a triple among three hits at the plate and allowed two hits and struck out eight in three innings for the Panthers (9-5, 3-0) in the River Valley Conference win. Kayla Scheuber and Lily Buck (3 RBIs) had two hits each.

Manteno 11, Reed-Custer 0: Sophia Moyers had two hits for the Comets (8-5, 4-2) in the Illinois Central Eight loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lemont 2, Lockport 1: At the Lockport Invitational. Alexandra Chrisman and Gabriela Kuruc each scored a goal for Lemont, with Allison Tilly and Natalie Robbins recording an assist. Makanna Klacko scored the goal for Lockport.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lemont def. Richards 25-16, 25-8: Kevin Collins and Matt O’Boyle had five assists each for Lemont (10-8, 2-1) in the South Suburban Blue win, while Jacob Emilia had six assists, Alex Kaczmarczyk had five kills, and Aidan McIntyre had four kills.

BOYS TENNIS

Morris 4, Ottawa 1: Morris winners were Connor Barth at No. 1 singles, Andrew Ochoa at No. 2 singles, the team of Cole Anderson and Connor Bogard at No. 2 doubles and the team of Jax Wiers and Grady Jensen at No. 3 singles.

BOYS WATER POLO

Lincoln-Way West 7, Lockport 6: Colin Stack scored the game-woinnoing goal for the Warriors off an assist from Tyler Stasiak.