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The Herald-News

Seneca defeats Serena in baseball: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Baseball

Seneca 7, Serena 2: Cam Shriey gave up two hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings for Seneca.

Lincoln-Way Central 5, Illiana Christian 2: Noah Sloane struck out six in five innings for the Knights.

Shepard 6, Joliet Central 4: Gilberto Garcia hit a home run for the Steelmen.

Lockport split a double header against Naperville Central: Lockport lost the first game 5-1 and the second game 6-4.

Lemont splits double header with Lyons: Lemont lost the first game 3-2 and won the second 5-3

Romeoville swept by Naperville North: The Spartans lost the first game 3-2 and the second 20-4.

Plainfield North 3, Coal City 1: Connor Eydenberg went 2-for-3 with a double for the Tigers

St. Xavier 5, Providence 0: Jackson Kileen had the lone hit for the Celtics.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Joliet West 2: Colin Hovarth struck out six in six innings for the Tigers.

Plainfield East 9, Metea Valley 7: Mavin Christensen went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Plainfield East.

Normal University 7, Joliet Catholic 6: Derrick Pomatto had two hits and an RBI for JCA.

Chicago Christian 5, Peotone 2: Lincoln Tierney and Tyler Leitelt each went 2-for-3 for Peotone.

Plainfield Central sweeps double header against Taft: The Wildcats won the first game 16-6 and the second game 7-1.

Yorkville 2, Morris 0: Morris managed just three hits on the day.

Pontiac 3, Reed-Custer 2: Cole Yeates struck out seven in a complete game effort for the Comets.

Softball

Coal City drops two to Pontiac: Coal City lost the first game 6-2 and the second 17-10.

Joliet Catholic drops double header to Carmel: The Angels lost the first game 3-2 and the second 8-2.

Downers Grove South 8, Minooka 7: Minooka scored three in the seventh, but the comeback came up short. Addisonn Crumly went 4-for-4 with four RBI and a homer.

Plainfield South sweeps double header against Naperville North: The Cougars won the first game 15-14 and the second 15-4.

Oswego 5, Lincoln-Way West 3 (9 inn.): Reese Forsythe went 3-for-4 and Hannah Borchert had a home run for the Warriors.

Lemont splits two on Saturday: Lemont lost to St. Charles East 4-0 but beat Plainfield North 8-7. Plainfield North, meanwhile, beat St. Charles East 3-2 before falling to Lemont.

Lockport splits DH with South Elgin: The Porters lost the first game 4-2 and won the second 4-3.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Morris 9: Ella Urbasek hit a three-run homer for Morris.

Glenwood 15, Lincoln-Way Central 5: Hope Davis went 3-for-4 while Annelysia Reina hit a grand slam for the Knights.

Plainfield East 2, Naperville Central 1: Kaleigh Cawthon scored on an error in the top of the seventh to give the Bengals the win.

Lincoln-Way East 4, Hamilton 3: Cassidy Jagielski scored in the seventh to walk it off for the Griffins.

Boys track and field

Morris takes second at La Salle-Peru Invitational: Cuyler Swanson won the 1600m at4:26.86.

Joliet West finishes third at Stagg Invitational: Payton Hudson won the 1600m at 4:28.17.

Minooka finishes sixth at Belleville West Invite: Plainfield East’s Joe Owusu won the 100m at 10.63. Plainfield North’s Aidan Connors won the 1600 at 4:16.01.

Girls track and field

Bolingbrook takes second at Gary Everett Invite: The Raiders scored 127 points as a team with Angelina Hampton winning the 100m with a time of 12.87. Lemont’s Sonia Strzalka won the discus at 30.89m

Joliet West takes third in the Stagg Invite: Tamari Pernell of Plainfield South won the 100m at 12.49. Joliet West’s Meliya Coble won the 400m at 1:00.12. Madison King of Joliet Central won the 800m at 2:16.61. Plainfield Central won the 4x100 at 49.34

Morris takes third at La Salle-Peru Invitational: Dynasty Brooks won the 100m at 12.94.

Lockport takes third at Metea Valley: Sydney Cline won the 100m hurdles 15.09.

Lincoln-Way Central Invite showcases local talent: The Knights’ Katie Petrosky won the 800m at 2:15.87. Angelina Tadros of Lincoln-Way East won the shot put at 10.69.

Minooka finishes second at Prospect Relays: The Indians scored 166 points as a team and finished first in seven events, including 4x400 relay.

Girls soccer

Joliet Catholic 4, Glenbard North 3: The Angels managed to squeeze one out in the Body Armor Series.

Boys tennis

Coal City sweeps in quad meet: The Coalers defeated JCA 4-1, Plainfield South 5-0, and Joliet Township 5-0.

Boys volleyball

Rolling Meadows 2, Joliet Catholic 1: JCA lost 25-19, 16-25, 14-16.

Badminton

Lincoln-Way West sweeps in Romeoville quad: The Warriors beat Argo 6-2, Reavis 6-2, and Romeoville 7-1. They’re now 12-2-4 on the year.

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