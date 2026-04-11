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The Herald-News

Big day at the plate by Conor McCabe leads Lincoln-Way Central past Stagg: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way Central 5, Stagg 2: Conor McCabe went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI to lead the Knights (7-3, 1-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Des Gill had two RBIs, while Brady Rossa also drove in a run. Alex Panos threw five innings for the win, striking out five and allowing five hits. Nolan Bartkus threw two scoreless innings for the save.

Joliet Catholic 5, Marmion 4: Derrick Pomatto doubled to lead off the top of the seventh and later scored the winning run for the Hilltoppers (6-6) on a wild pitch. Koen Lyles threw two scoreless relief innings for the win, striking out three and allowing two hits.

Lockport 4, Sandburg 3: Jack Schiek was 2 for 3 and singled in the winning run in the top of the seventh for the Porters (8-5, 3-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Adam Kozak slugged a three-run homer, while Anthony Farina allwed three hits and no earned runs in a complete game, striking out nine.

Washington 4, Morris 2: Bryce Lee had two hits for Morris (4-6) in the nonconference loss, while Sean Skrtich and Mick Smith each had an RBI.

Trinity (KY) 6, Providence 2: Landon Ehman and Mason Almazan each had two hits for the Celtics (4-3) in the loss.

Wilmington 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Ryan Kettman had a double and triple among three hits for the Wildcats (5-3-1) in the nonconference win, while Zach Olund had a three-run double among two hits. Adding two hits each were Bobby Phillips and Ryan Schraeger. Tyler Krand allowed three hits in four innings, striking out eight.

Seneca 8, Beecher 6: Winning pitcher Landyn Ramsey and Grady Hall each had two RBIs for the Irish (3-7) in the nonconference win, while Jace Mitchell doubled.

Dwight 5, Reed-Custer 0: Evan Cox fired a four-hit shutout for the Trojans (9-4) in the nonconference win, striking out three. Jacob Wilkey went 2 for 4, while Joey Starks drove in two runs.

SOFTBALL

Lockport 21, Stagg 3: Olivia Picciola had three hits to lead a 12-hit attack for the Porters (10-3, 3-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Alexis Vander Tuuk, Lindsey Dunnigan and Sydney Amschler all had two hits.

Lincoln-Way East 11, Henderson Co. (GA) 3: Cassidy Jagielski went 4 for 5 with a double to lead the Griffins (8-1) to the win, while Grace Duncan homered. Audrey Bullock allowed four hits and an earned run over four innings for the win.

Morris 7, Princeton 0: Mylie Hughes allowed three hits and struck out 11 in six innings for Morris (13-2). Tessa Shannon slugged a three-run homer, while Halie Olson and Addy Hackett were each 3 for 4.

Peotone 12, St. Anne 0 (5 inn.): Sophie Klawitter threw a perfect game, striking out all 15 batters she faced, for the Blue Devils (5-5). Mary Klawitter went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple to pace the offense.

Reed-Custer 8, Dwight 0: Sophia Moyers threw a one-hitter with three strikeouts for the Comets (8-3) in the nonconference win. Mackenzie Foote had a triple and three RBIs, while Moyers, Avery Vanek and Caysie Esparza all had two hits. Sarah Parker had the lone hit for Dwight.

Romeoville 11, TF South 1: Karli Tang allowed two hits and an unearned run for the Spartans (2-7) in the nonconference win. She also had a hit and an RBI, as did Analeigh Acosta.

Wilmington 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 3 (5 inn.): Keeley Walsh was 4 for 4 for the Wildcats (8-3) in the nonconference win. Sami Liaromatis hit a pair of triples, Madisyn Rossow tripled, Emma Strong doubled and Molly Southall homered. Lexi Strohm allowed five hits and struck out six.

GIRLS SOCCER

Plainfield Central 3, Plainfield South 0: The Wildcats picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Cougars.

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