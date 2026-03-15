Minooka softball opens season with a win over Normal: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls softball

Minooka 12, Normal Community 1: The Indians came out with an opening-day win. Jaelle Hamilton finished with five RBI including a home run.

Boys track and field

Bolingbrook wins Troy Doris Ivitational: The hosts finished with 154 points. Edmond Ankomah won the 55 meter dash at 6.58 seconds and Tyshawn Harris won the 400 at 52.52 seconds for the Raiders. Caleb Patterson of Romeoville won the 200 at 23.98 seconds. Logan Hudson of Joliet West won the 3,200 at 10:51.83.

Lincoln-Way West wins Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational: The Warriors finished with 84 points. Braydon McNulty won the 200 at 22.78 seconds. Brodie Peterson of Morris won the 800 at 2:03.27. Providence Catholic won the 4x200 with a time of 1:33.73. Lincoln-Way East won the 4x800 at 8:56.69. Matt Stach of Seneca was second in the long jump at 6.69 meters. Dwight finished 17th and Wilmington finished 22nd.

Xavier Adeniyi wins 60m dash at Lockport tri: The Lockport speedster ran 7.09 to finish first. Craig Peacock won the 200 at 24.11s. Joliet Central won the 4x400 relay at 4:02.23.

Lemont finishes fourth at Argo Invitational: Gabin Nally won the 3,200 with a time of 10:11.37.

Joseph Des Garennes wins the 600m at the York Invitational: Plainfield Central’s sophomore runner finished with a time of 1:30.69.

Reed-Custer finishes second at own meet: The Comets won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:01.89. Peotone finished in seventh as a team.

Girls track and field

Lincoln-Way East finishes second at Huntley Invitational: Alaina Steele won the 400 race at 56.89 seconds.

Lincoln-Way West takes second at Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational: The Warriors won the 4x800 with a time of 10:54.34. Lila Coleman of Seneca finished second in the long jump at 5.17. Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg won the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.22m. Morris finished fifth as a team while Dwight was 15th.

Reed-Custer finishes third at home meet: Isabella Dixon finished first at the 200 with a time of 29.97s. Peotone’s Celeste Richards won the 800 with a time of 2:39.54.