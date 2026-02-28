Lockport girls wrestling sends three into the semis at state: Friday’s Herald News Sports roundup

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Meet: At Bloomington, Lockport qualified three wrestlers for the state finals during the first day of competition. Claudia Heeney (135), Sophie Kelner (190), and Rebekah Ramirez (235) will all wrestling in the semifinals for the Porters.

Avery Crouch of Dwight will meet Heeney in the 135 semifinals. Izabel Barrera of Joliet Central will also wrestle in the 135 semis. Zoe Dempsey of Lincoln-Way Central, the top seed at 115 cruised into the semifinals. Kimyra Patrick of Plainfield South will also wrestle in the 190 semifinals.

Angelina Nettey (110) of Plainfield East, Molly O’Connor (125) of Lemont, Samanthan Greisen (125) of Seneca, Ezra Rodriguez (140) of Minooka, Ella Giertuga (140) and Riley Depolo (170) of Lincoln-Way Central, and Layla Spann of Plainfield South (170) will compete in round three of wrestlebacks.

Boys wrestling

Coal City 46, Stanford Olympia 27: At the Class 1A State quarterfinals, in Bloomington, the Coalers moved into the state semifinals with the win. Cade Poyner, Evan Greggain, Brock Finch, Tyson Price, Brody Widlowski, Noah Houston Aidan Kenney, Cooper Morris and Owen Peterson won matches for the Coalers. Coal City will face Dixon in a Saturday morning semifinal.

Providence 49, Marian Central 18: At the Class 2A State quarterfinals in Bloomington, the Celtics advanced to the state semifinals with the win over the Hurricanes. Jasper Harper, Justus Heeg, Lucas Forsythe, Andrew Pellicci, Cole Lemburg, Ryan Lenahan, Tommy Banas, Nate Ortiz, Ameer Khalil, and Max Mandac won matches for PC. Providence will face Mahomet-Seymour in the semifinals Saturday morning.

Marmion 39, Joliet Catholic 24: At the Class 3A State quarterfinals in Bloomington, the Hilltoppers fell in the state quarterfinals to the Cadets. Finn McDermott, Lukas Foster, Adante Washington, Nolan Vogel, Vince Skedel, and Ryker Czubek won matches for JCA.

Boys basketball

Providence 39, Oak Forest 36: At the Class 3A Providence Regional in New Lenox, Jayde Wyatt scored a game-high 22 points to lift the Celtics to the regional title. Providence (11-19) will face Wheaton Academy in the Hinsdale South Sectional Wednesday night.

Lemont 42, Glenbard South 29: At the Class 3A Fenton Regional in Bensenville, Ryan Crane scored 14 points as Lemont captured the regional championship. Zane Schneider added 10 for Lemont (19-12). They advance to the Hinsdale South Sectional and will face St. Francis Tuesday night.

Brother Rice 50, Lincoln-Way Central 40: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional in New Lenox, the Knights season came to an end to the Crusaders in the regional final.

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Lincoln-Way East 46: At the Class 4A Sandburg Regional in Orland Park, the Griffins season came to an end to the Vikings in a regional final.

Boys swimming

IHSA State Meet: At Westmont, Nate Jackson of Lincoln-Way East is fourth in diving after the first day at the state swimming and diving championships. Plainfield North Co-Op placed three events into the top 16 places for tomorrows consolation finals. the 200-yard medley relay team Josh Turner, Chris Johnson, Aidan Ward and Hermes Sadcopen placed 10th out of prelims. Sadcopen placed 13th in the 50-yard freestyle and Turner was 16th overall in the 100-yatrd backstroke. Andy Girogetti was the top finisher for Lockport placing 14th in diving. Devin Canavan of Lincoln-Way Central placed 19th in diving.

Boys indoor track and field

Olivet Nazarene Classic: At Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West captured the invite. Lincoln-Way East was second, Lincoln-Way Central fourth. Zaven Johnson won the 400 meters for West. Hunter Spee did the same in the 800 for the Warriors. Brendan Hanrahan won the 3,200 for LWE. Nathan Botanga won the high jump for the Griffins. Jacob Soderstrom of Lockport won the pole vault.

Huntley Invite: At Huntley, Minooka ran second to meet champion Naperville Central. Plainfield East ran fifth. Max Smith won the 60-meter dash for Minooka. Nasir Robinson and Joe Owusu finished 1-2 in the 200 meters for Plainfield East.

Girls indoor track and field

Plainfield North Invite: At Plainfield, the host Tigers won the meet with 137 points. Lemont finished seventh in the team race. Tessa Russo captured the 800-meter run, Marie Czarniewski took the 1,600-meter run, Shyi Harris won the 55-meter hurdles, Karmah Lawrence won the shot put, and the Tigers won the 800, 1,600, and 3,200-meter relays. Hannah Farley was the top individual finisher for Lemont placing third in the 1,600. Lemont’s 3,200-meter relay placed second.