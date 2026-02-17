Joliet Catholic girls reach regional final, Abby Dulinsky reaches 1,000 points: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Joliet Catholic 72, Beecher 26: At the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional on Monday, the Angels (14-15) dominated Beecher (19-13) led by a 29-point night from Abby Dulinsky, which put her over 1,000 for her varsity career.

“It was very relieving that I could finally have 1,000 points. I was really excited that I could celebrate with my teammates that are here this year,” Dulinsky said.

“I’m glad we got off to an early start and got the lead, so it wasn’t really up for debate if we were going to win or not. We just set the tone for the rest of the night.”

Makenzie Keltz scored 12 points, Emma Napier 10 and Emma Birsa eight for Joliet Catholic, which plays host Bishop Mac in Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship.

“It was a very consistent game right from the jump,” JCA coach Matthew Adler said. ”Beecher had a great record this year and is not a team we wanted to look past, so I was proud of the girls on the defensive side and rebounding. They really locked in and let the offense kind of take care of itself.”

— Adam Tumino contributed to this report.

Bishop Mac 60, Reed-Custer 36: At the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional, the sixth-seeded host Comets (14-15) saw their season ended at the hands of No. 3 Bishop Mac.

Alyssa Wollenzien put together a 24-point, 11-rebound, five-steal performance for Reed-Custer, with Atiana Hood adding five points.

Providence 70, Bremen 14: At the Class 3A Providence Regional in New Lenox, the top-seeded hosts dismissed Bremen to advance to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game against No. 8 Oak Forest.

Dwight 55, Amboy 52: At the Class 1A Amboy Regional, the fifth-seeded Trojans upset the host Clippers to earn a spot in Thursday’s all-underdog regional championship game against No. 7 Marquette Academy.

Lincoln-Way West 56, Oak Lawn 33: At the Class 4A Shepard Regional in Palos Heights, the fifth-seeded Warriors advanced to Thursday’s championship game with the resounding victory.

L-W West will play No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor, with opening tip scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island 64, Joliet Central 31: At the Class 4A United Township Regional in East Moline, the fourth-seeded Steelmen (20-12) saw a 20-win season come to a close with the semifinal loss.

Plainfield North 59, Oswego 33: At the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional in Aurora, seventh-seeded Plainfield North earned a regional championship date with the second-seeded hosts on Thursday.