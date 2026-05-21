Iconic Little Traveler shop in Geneva is for sale

The Little Traveler, 404 S. Third St., Geneva, is for sale. (Sandy Bressner)

After 104 years in operation, The Little Traveler in Geneva is for sale.

In his summer newsletter, owner Mike Simon said his family are the fourth owners of the iconic, sprawling Geneva shop at 404 S. Third St. And since he’s thinking about retirement, it’s time for the next owner to step up.

“We’re waiting for the right person – or the right people – who feels the same pull toward this place that we’ve felt for more than 50 years,” Simon wrote in his column, Musings from Mike in the Summer 2026 edition of the store’s newsletter.

Marcie Lucas of West Chicago shops at The Little Traveler in Geneva. The Little Traveler on Third Street in downtown Geneva is 95 years old this year. (Sandy Bressner)

“That spirit of reinvention is why we’re still here 104 years later – and why we’re looking for a fifth owner with a fresh perspective, eager to write the next chapter of shepherding The Little Traveler into the future,” he wrote. “We’re in no hurry – the store is thriving and we’re enjoying every day of it.”

Founder Kate Raftery made her first sale there Sept. 22, 1922. The original Italianate Victorian home has expanded over the years to 36 rooms.

The Little Traveler offers lamp repair, crystal and china repair, knife-sharpening and chair caning.

It also offers specialty workshops – from floral painting to calligraphy – and programs featuring portrayals of historic figures such as Agatha Christie and celebrities, such as Betty White and Sally Field.

Rob Winner - rwinner@kcchronicle.com At the Little Traveler on Saturday morning, sales associate Dale Wick (left) helps Carole Clarke, of Glen Ellyn, select a Christmas gift for Clarke's niece. 12/20/2008

The 36 rooms offer jewelry, home decor, seasonal decorating, kitchen gadgets, food, purses, bags, hats, baby clothes, stationery, cards, pillows, candles, shoes, dog toys, baskets, candy, chocolate, coffee, tea, wine, bath and personal products, baby items, linens, pajamas, robes, slippers – and everything imaginable for entertaining from the food to serving dishes and platters.

Amid everything else the store offers is the Fair Trade Gallery featuring works by artisans who are paid a fair price for their goods, providing them with a sustainable market so they can support themselves.

A destination for tour groups, the Atrium Cafe is open for lunch, afternoon tea, Sunday brunch, showers and private parties.