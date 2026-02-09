Will County Pets of the Week: Feb. 9, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Lucy is a 2-year-old shy, sweet and goofy mix, who’s starting to trust new people and places and allowing her personality to blossom. She shows her spunky and joyful side with a few gentle pets and some tasty treats, so she needs a patient adopter. Lucy loves other dogs and would thrive with a canine friend to help boost her confidence – but she needs a home without cats. To meet Lucy, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Karen is a sweet 2-year-old chatty tabby with a big personality and affectionate nature. She adores petting and ear scratches and may show her appreciation with a gentle kiss or a loving nuzzle. She is playful at heart - she is ready to stretch her legs and chase her favorite toys. To meet Karen, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chewy is a nervous 2-year-old, 16-pound Chihuahua mix. He loves to go outside with his people to run around, sniff, and play with squeaky plush toys. His cute personality then shines! Chewy has met a few similar-sized dogs and done OK. We are hoping Chewy will blossom with time and patience in a home and with a patient adopter. To meet Chewy, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

One-year-old Charlie is a curious guy who enjoys watching birds or staff from the cat trees. He’s done very well with the other shelter cats – from kittens to adults – playing with or snuggling beside them. Chewy is still a bit nervous still with us, but he’s coming out of his shell and following staff around. He enjoys his pets and will rub against your hand once he’s comfortable. Charlie needs a patient adopter. To meet Charlie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Bella is a sweet, laid-back senior kitty that loves snuggles, warm laps and window-watching. She may need a little time to adjust, but once she does, she’s full of love. Bella needs to be the only pet in the home. To meet Bella, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.