Minooka boys basketball beats Joliet Central: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Minooka 61, Joliet Central 52: The Indians got the victory over the Steelmen in the WJOL Tournament at St. Francis. Luke Page (19 points, four rebounds, three steals) and Brady Hairald (15 points, five rebounds, four steals) led Minooka.

Argo 43, Plainfield South 33: The Cougars were defeated at the Stagg Tournament.

Seneca 61, Newark 55: Brayden Simek (20 points), Brady Sheedy (13 points), Jesus Govea (12 points) and Zeb Maxwell (10 points) led the Irish to victory at the Serena Tournament.

Maine South 54, Lincoln-Way East 44: The Griffins were defeated at the Downers Grove North Invitational.

East Aurora 62, Plainfield North 53: The Tigers were defeated at the St. Charles East Invitational.

Herscher 58, Reed-Custer 55 (OT): The Comets were defeated in overtime at the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament.

Lincoln-Way Central 48, Hammond Central 35: The Knights got the victory at the Chicago Heights Invitational.

Girls basketball

Joliet Central 51, Lincoln-Way Central 47: Joliet Central won their second game in a row with a victory over the Knights.

Reed-Custer 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 37: Alyssa Wollenzien led Reed-Custer with 28 points, seven steals and five rebounds. Maddie Simms had 18 for GSW.

Boys wrestling

Lincoln-Way Central dominates at Addison Trail Invitational: The Knights finished first with 301.5 points, 123.5 more than second place, with three individual champions.

Lincoln-Way West finishes fourth at Marmion Invite: Lockport finished 20th and Plainfield North finished 21st. Joliet Catholic and Providence also competed.

Girls wrestling

Seneca places two at Rockford East: Sammie Greisen finished second at 125 pounds. Haiden Lavarier finished second at 145 pounds.