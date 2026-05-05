Developer says it can bring Dick’s House of Sport and 50 more stores to Joliet

The Dick's Sporting Goods store in Joliet is seen during its grand opening. The company is planning a Dick's House of Sport at another Joliet location. (Shaw Local file photo)

Cullinan Properties says it can bring 50 stores along with a Dick’s House of Sport to Joliet, but the city would have to come up with $37 million to make it happen.

The City Council is slated to vote Tuesday on the deal, which would mark the city’s second major bond issue to help finance the Rock Run Collection project.

The city in 2022 agreed to issue $105 million in general obligation bonds to finance roads, sewers and other infrastructure on the 310-acre site banking on tax dollars from the development to eventually pay off the bonds.

Now, the council will decide whether to issue another $37 million in general obligation bonds for the retail plan laid out by Cullinan.

The proposal was first presented publicly at the Monday council meeting.

The seal of Joliet is seen in the Council Chambers at City Hall. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

“It will allow us to bring in over 50 national and super-regional retailers who are waiting for the Dick’s House of Sport to move forward,” Cullinan Chief Strategy Officer Maria Toliopoulos told the council at its workshop meeting.

Dick’s House of Sport would be a 120,000-square-foot combination store and recreation center with features including a playing field, ice rink, climbing wall and more.

Another 300,000 square feet of retail space would be developed along with the Dick’s House of Sport, Toliopoulos said.

She said the retail complex planned by Cullinan would employ 5,000 people.

The plan was first presented two hours before the workshop meeting at a special meeting of the council’s Land Use and Economic Development Committee.

The new Hollywood Casino Joliet opened in Rock Run Collection in August. (Laurie Fanelli)

Rock Run Collection now is the site of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet and a 570-unit apartment complex. A seven-story Drury Plaza Hotel is under construction along with a Ricky Rockets Fuel center. Several fast-foot restaurants are under development.

A Dick’s House of Sport and 50 more stores would add a new dimension to the project.

“This development will.be a place where people from the region will come for shopping and dining,” city Finance Director Kevin Sing told the council.

Sing said the $37 million will only be distributed to Cullinan as stores open.

“The revenue from the site will pay for the incentives,” he said.

Joliet Finance Director Kevin Sing (Gary Middendorf)

The proposed incentive agreement provides better protection for the city than the previous $105 million bond issue by requiring that retailers be operating and generating revenue before any of the city bond money is distributed, Sing said when interviewed after the meeting.

“To get the full amount, all 300,000 square feet has to be open plus Dick’s,” Sing said.