Algonquin spa mourns employee authorities say died by strangulation in Schaumburg

Fox River MedSpa in Algonquin is mourning the death of one of its employees, who officials say died from strangulation.

Katherine Torbick, 43, was found dead Thursday in a Schaumburg home, the Daily Herald reported Sunday. Police found Torbick’s body following a well-being check Thursday evening.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the woman’s death a homicide by strangulation.

The Fox River MedSpa staff posted a tribute for Torbick on Facebook Sunday, saying she’d worked at the Algonquin health spa for a “short time.”

“She brought warmth, energy and genuine care to our workplace,” the post reads. “She loved being part of this team, and we loved having her here. She made an impact that will not be forgotten – with both clients and teammates.”

The post continued with condolences to her family and her son.

“She mattered. She was valued. And she will always be part of our story,” the post reads.

The owner of Fox River MedSpa could not be reached for comment Monday.

A man who was inside the home when police arrived was taken into custody that night, according to police, who said the man was “known to the victim” and that they don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. No charges had been announced as of Monday.