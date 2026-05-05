Aurora man convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

A Kane County jury convicted an Aurora man of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

A jury convicted Remigio Sanchez Aguilar, 47, of Aurora, on April 28.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Alexandra Storto and Stacey Wittman presented the case, stating that Sanchez Aguilar placed his hand on the victim’s sex organ, the release stated.

“The verdict reflects the strength and courage it takes for victims to come forward,” Storto stated in the release.

“Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a profound violation of personal dignity and safety. The victim showed immense bravery by disclosing her abuse,” Storto stated in the release. “Thank you to Detective Navarrete, Victim Advocate Flor Rodriguez, and ASA Wittman for your dedication and work on this case.”

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000. However, the judge can also sentence the defendant to a term of probation of up to four years.

Circuit Judge Julia Yetter set his next court appearance for July 9 for motions and sentencing.

Because of his conviction, Sanchez Aguilar must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, the release stated.