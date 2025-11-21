The 2025-2026 Herald-News area girls wrestling preview

Here’s a look at how the various girls wrestling teams in the Herald-News area are expected to fare this season.

Southwest Prairie Conference

Bolingbrook

Coach: Jordan Hovel

Top returners: Alejandra Flores, sr.; Mikaela Najera, so.; Savannah Bruns, jr.

Worth noting: Flores is one of the top returning wrestlers in the state once again. The senior was 33-6 last year and finished fourth at state. Bruns placed at every in-season tournament the Raiders competed in, as did Najera. Flores is 17 wins away from her 100th victory, which would be a first in program history, while Najera and Bruns will hit 50 this year. Hovel said, “The girls have been working their butts off during the offseason as well as at the beginning of the season. I am very optimistic about the team this season and having some success in our duals as well as team placements compared to years past.”

Coach: Paige Schoolman

Top returners: Marian Nordsell, jr.; Holli Coughlen, sr.; Sabrina Charlebois, sr.; Ezra Rodriguez, sr.; Angela Morales, so.; Kailey Jefferson, jr.; Addison Davis, sr.; Amelia Lemberg, sr.

Key newcomers: Haddie Binns, Cadence Carlson, Xitlali Montoya, Melanie Ortiz, Darlene Villegas, Parker Wujek, Zoe Harrison, Paige Forester, Leah Majewski

Worth noting: The Indians were the Southwest Prairie Conference champs and finished second at regionals as a team. Nordsell is a two-time sectional qualifier, as are Rodriguez and Charlebois. Morales was the SPC champ last year, Davis was all-conference, and Jefferson and Lemberg are former sectional qualifiers. Minooka also returns 14 other wrestlers from last year’s roster and has a host of freshmen. After starting five years ago with 17 girls, the program has grown to as many as 60. Schoolman said, “We are excited about the work the girls have put in so far. There is a lot of potential in this group. We are excited about what this group can do as a team and as individuals this year. We will rely on the leadership and experience of our nine seniors to get us to where we want to be."

Coach: Marcus McCullum

Top returners: Alisa Carter, sr.; Izabel Barrera, sr.; Shaila Aguirre, jr.; Jewel Mister, jr.; Evelyn Perez-Bedolla, jr.

Key newcomer: Bella Patino, fr.; Ana Valdovinos, jr.; Emma Guethle, jr.

Worth noting: It’s Year 2 as an individual program for Joliet Central. If it is anything like Year 1, the Steelmen should be very excited. Carter and Barrera were state qualifiers last year and could make it back again this year. Aguirre, Mister and Perez-Bedolla are all experienced, while McCullum expressed excitement about Patino. Look for big things from the Steelmen after they went 8-0 in dual meets last season.

Coach: Erik Murray

Top returners: Briana Klobnak, sr.; Veronica Klobnak, sr.; Vanessa O’Connor, sr.; Bianca Campos, sr.; Takyla Jonson, jr.; Willow Perruque, jr.; Maria Ochoa, jr.; Majh Starks, sr.; Trista Pisano, sr.; Delilah Iziguirre, so.

Key newcomers: Lily Reyes, sr.; Addison Novotny, jr.

Worth noting: It’s Year 2 for the Joliet West girls program as a solo team (the Tigers co-oped with Joliet Central prior to 2024-25). There are a slew of returning contributors, led by Briana Klobnak (sectional qualifier last season). Veronica Klobnak finished third at the conference meet, while Campos was 23-1 with 20 falls before an injury. Iziguirre, O’Connor, Starks and Pisano all placed at the conference meet. More than 60 athletes have signed up for girls wrestling this year, and Murray expressed excitement about the team’s potential.

Coach: Julian Ochoa

Top returners: Angie Nettey, jr.; Kaitlyn Bucholz, sr.; Jennifer Serna, sr.

Worth noting: The Bengals did not have any state qualifiers last season, but will aim to change that this winter with a few proven, experienced competitors.

Coach: Amber Turner

Top returners: Viki Rodnikova, jr.; Meryn Finnegan, sr.; Isabella Chavez, so.; Alexandra Hudson, jr.; Siena Hart, jr.; Leah Wagner, jr.

Worth noting: The Tigers will have a new coach in Turner, but return a ton of experience. Rodnikova is a former sectional qualifier who should put up another strong season.

Coach: Thomas Redmon

Top returners: Amie Fuentes, sr.; Kayla Ochotorena, jr.; Lexi Kachiroubas, jr.; Zola Estes, jr.; Layla Spann, so.; Timi Mudasiru, sr.

Key newcomers: Myra Patrick, fr.

Worth noting: Plainfield South went 12-3 in duals last year and returns six varsity wrestlers from last year’s squad. They also have to replace a pair of graduates who previously qualified for state in Teagan Aurich and Keira Enright. Redmon said, “It is difficult to replace some of the senior leaders we lost from last season, but many of the new and returning faces working hard in our room each day. [That] lets me know that we are continuing to grow and improve as a program.”

Coach: Kyle Hildebrand

Top returners: Shania Davison, jr.; Miah Banda, jr.

Worth noting: The good news for the Wildcats is that the program is growing and there are a pair of experienced returners in Davison and Banda. The bad news is they lost the 2024-25 Herald-News Girls Wrestler of the Year, Alicia Tucker, a two-time state champion and one time runner-up. They also lost Zyon Jordan, a former conference runner-up.

Coach: John Arlis

Top returners: Daniela Santander, sr.; Henessis Villagrana, jr.; Jayden Kurowski, sr.; Analiz Torres, sr.; Ariana Vergara, sr.

Key newcomers: M’kya Harris, fr.

Worth noting: The Spartans return a pair of state qualifiers in Santander (38-10) and Villagrana (22-12). Villagrana qualified for state as a freshman as well. Torres, Kurowski and Vergara all won 10-plus matches last season. Santander is closing in on her 100th victory and would be the first girl in school history to register 100 wins.

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Coach: Joshua Napier

Top returner: Zoe Dempsey, sr.; Sadie Sparks, so.; Ella Giertug, jr.

Key newcomers: Kenzie Steinke, fr.; Emmy Hoselton, fr.; Abby Kunz

Worth noting: Lincoln-Way had an outstanding year, going 19-0 in meets and winning a regional championship. They had 10 sectional qualifiers and four national qualifiers. Dempsey finished third at state, with Sparks and Giertug also qualifying. Steinke and Hoselton are expected to fill big roles, while Napier shouted out sophomore Liv Clumpner and junior Riley Depolo as wrestlers to watch. Napier said, “Expectations are high this year. A majority of our team were first-year wrestlers last year. We have experience now. We have only one or two wrestlers I would consider elite. The rest have worked very hard to learn the sport and get better.”

Coach: Amier Khamis

Top returners: Claudia Heeney, sr.; Rebekah Ramirez, jr.; Sophie Kelner, sr.; Veronica Skibiki, jr.

Key newcomers: Julia Hernandez, so.; Alaina Churnovic, fr.; Bella Romando, jr.; Mayra Vicencio-Ramos, sr.

Worth noting: It’s Year 1 for Khamis, but he’ll have a stupendous group to build with. Heeney is the lone returning state champion from the area and has won state titles in back-to-back years. Ramirez is a two-time state qualifier and sectional champion, while Kelner and Skibiki both qualified for state last year. Hernandes and Romando were starters last year, but Khamis is expecting big things from both. Vicencio-Ramos will change weights, and Churnovic was an IKWF state qualifier. Khamis said, “With 40-plus athletes and championship experience returning, we’re chasing an IHSA team state title.”

South Suburban Conference

Coach: Rob Hammerschmidt

Top returner: Molly O’Connor, sr.; Ari Baier, so.

Worth noting: O’Connor returns for one last go-round. In Lemont’s four years of existence as a program, she’s unquestionably the best female wrestler ins chool history. She went 45-10 lat year, winning a regional championship, and is a two-time state qualifier. She’s looking to reach the podium at state this year. Baier went 30-10 as a freshman and has a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. It’s a small program, but Hammerschmidt is hopeful in the next few years there will be growth. Until then, the quality more than makes up for the lack of quantity.

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coach: Lenny Tryner

Top returner: Kaliyah Schmaedeke, jr.; Zara Lugo, sr.; Aubrie Porras, so.; Brynn Dergo, so.; Nicolette Boelman, sr.; Savannah Vignali, jr.

Worth noting: Morris went 10-0 last year, so there’s success to build on. However, most of last year’s team is gone now. There are still pieces to build around, though, as Boelman is an Upper Iowa commit, and Vignali went 17-10 last year. Lugo won 20 matches, and Tryner is hopeful that the newer wrestlers will come along quickly.

Coach: Mark Masters

Key newcomers: Norah Minuth, fr.; Riley Kuder, so.

Worth noting: This will be the first year the Coalers have more than one female wrestler on the mats. Masters says Kuder and Minuth had success on the middle-school circuit and should have success in their first years of high school competition.

Coach: Greg Goberville

Top returners: Natalie Bonick, jr.; Annie Bergeron, sr.; Kennedy Moit, so.

Worth noting: Peotone will once again co-op with Manteno, which has brought 12 wrestlers over to give the group added depth. Bonick is back after going 10-10 last season. Bergeron (18-10) and Moit (22-10) had outstanding years last season. The added roster numbers will provide a boost in dual meets. Bergeron will look to close out her career on a high note, while Bonick and Moit aim to take their games to higher levels.

Coach: Yale Davis

Top returners: Madysen Meyer, sr.

Key newcomers: Adisa Aliu, fr.; Sophia Flowers, fr.; Jocelin Garcia, fr.; Kalyn Neu, fr.; Presley Dockery, so.

Worth noting: There’s just one wrestler with experience, but she has a ton of it. Meyer was a sectional qualifier last year and will lead a young group this year. Davis said, “We are excited to have six girls in the program this year. This is the most I have ever had. Mady Meyer will do a great job leading this group of girls.”

Tri-County Conference

Coach: Todd Yegge

Top returners: Sammie Greisen, sr.; Haiden Lavarier, jr.; Lilly Rademacher, so.; Kyra Wood, sr.

Key newcomer: Joey Greisen, fr.

Worth noting: There will be five wrestlers for the Irish this year. Sammie Geisen is one of the top returners in the state after going 41-10 last season. She’s a three-time state qualifier, finished in the round of eight last year and placed sixth as a sophomore. Lavarier was a sectional qualifier at 30-15, while Rademacher had a strong start to her career. Wood was a sectional qualifier two years ago and will be looking to bounce back this season. Joey Greisen has some experience in the youth circuit. Yegge believes Sammie Greisen will be a four-time state qualifier and has what it takes to make the podium once again.

Coach: Jim Gussman

Top returners: Avery Crouch, so.; Adilynn Avilez , so.

Key newcomers: Aubree Stein, sr.

Worth noting: There are three girls on this year’s Trojans team – two quality returners and a newcomer with loads of potential. Crouch placed fourth at state last year and finished with a record of 10-4, while Avilez qualified for sectionals. Stein is a first-time wrestler with a ton of athleticism. Gussman believes all three are capable of great things this year.