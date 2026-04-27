Rock Falls man sent to prison on weapons charge

A Rock Falls man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a weapons charge.

Christopher Ryan, 37, pleaded guilty Friday in Whiteside County Circuit Court to one count of possession of a weapon by a felon while on parole.

Two theft charges and one count each of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and unlawful possession of a blackjack knife were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

All charges were filed in connection with a Jan. 12 incident in which he was accused of entering Showplace Antique and Treasures Shop in Sterling with the intent of committing a theft, and taking sports cards, stamps, and a collector’s coin, according to court records.

The weapons charge to which he pleaded guilty accused him of carrying metal knuckles.

As part of his sentence, Ryan must serve one year of mandatory supervised release and pay $744 in fines, fees and court costs.

He will serve the sentence concurrent to a March 2025 Whiteside County case in which he pleaded guilty in December to theft and unlawful possession of a credit card. He originally was ordered to serve 180 days in jail and 30 months of probation, but was resentenced on the charges Friday.