GPS Parent Series to host two-part program focused on impact of screen time on youth

The GPS Parent Series will present "Bright Kids Who Can't Keep Up: Strategies to Improve Academic Performance and Processing" on Feb. 19 (Courtesy Glenbard High School District 87)

The GPS Parent Series will host a first-of-its-kind, two-part virtual event on May 5 featuring author and science journalist Catherine Price, with back-to-back sessions designed separately for adults and students to address the impact of screen use on youth well-being.

Price, co-author of “The Amazing Generation” with social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, author of “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” said the goal is to help young people reclaim a sense of balance and possibility.

The program, “The Amazing Generation: Breaking Up with Screens and Unlocking Kids’ Potential in a Tech-Filled Environment," begins at noon with a parent-focused conversation between Price and Aliza Pressman, author of “The Five Principles of Parenting.”

A second session from 1 to 2 p.m. will feature Price speaking directly to tweens and teens, moderated by Sheryl Ziegler of Good Inside and author of “The Crucial Years.” Evening rebroadcasts will be offered from 7-8 p.m. for parents and 8-9 p.m. directed at youth ages 9-13.

Organizers say the format is intended to engage both generations in real time, with schools streaming the student session during the day and libraries hosting evening community watch parties to bring families together around this important conversation.

“This isn’t about taking phones away or creating fear,” said Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator. “It’s about helping families and young people feel more in control, more connected and more confident as they navigate a tech-filled world. We are delighted to hear that adults are enjoying the book with their children.”

Haidt’s book “The Anxious Generation” has helped spark national discussion about smartphones, social media and adolescent development.

This GPS event moves the conversation forward by creating a bridge between the generations. Known for her engaging, research-driven approach, Price will help individuals and families rethink their relationship with technology—not by eliminating it, but by using it more intentionally. Families and students will receive a roadmap for reclaiming attention, deepening relationships and rediscovering joy beyond the screen.

The free event is open to the public, with details and Zoom links available at GPSParentSeries.org.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.