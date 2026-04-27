Do teachers at your school have a better attendance rate than the students?

High turnover can mean instability for teachers, making it harder for them to improve student outcomes, research shows.
Some districts see as much 40% or more of their teaching staff change on average.
Teacher attendance is also a “leading indicator” of student achievement, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The National Bureau of Economic Research has shown that when teachers are absent for 10 days or more, student outcomes decrease significantly.
Where does your local school stand? Use our search below.
Illinois Teacher Statistics 2025
Statewide and district-level data on teacher retention and attendance
Teacher Retention Rate
The retention rate shows the district's three-year average of teachers returning to work there.
Top 5 Districts
Bottom 5 Districts
Teacher Attendance Rate
The attendance rate shows the percentage of teachers with fewer than 10 absences in a school year. The chronic absenteeism rate for students looks at students who miss 5% of a school year, or about nine days in a 180-day school year.
Top 5 Districts
*19 districts achieved 100%.
Bottom 5 Districts
Find Your School
Find teacher retention and attendance statistics for your school.