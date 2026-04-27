Do teachers at your school have a better attendance rate than the students?

Teacher attendance is a “leading indicator” of student achievement, according to the U.S. Department of Education. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

High turnover can mean instability for teachers, making it harder for them to improve student outcomes, research shows.

Some districts see as much 40% or more of their teaching staff change on average.

Teacher attendance is also a “leading indicator” of student achievement, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The National Bureau of Economic Research has shown that when teachers are absent for 10 days or more, student outcomes decrease significantly.

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