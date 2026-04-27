St. Patrick’s Parade winners announced; St. Charles Business Alliance says 31,200 attended

The St. Charles Business Alliance awarded first place for the 2026 St. Patrick's Parade "Best in Show" to "Jeeps 4 Vets" during the April 20 City Council meeting. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Business Alliance)

The St. Charles Business Alliance announced the winners of the 2026 St. Patrick’s Parade.

Amidst falling snowflakes, around 31,200 spectators lined Main Street on March 14 to the parading tunes of bagpipers, high school marching bands and Celtic-themed floats.

The Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band plays in the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

“The parade could not have happened without the dedication and support of our community volunteers,” alliance staff said during the April 20 City Council meeting.

During the meeting, award winners were announced and received a certificate from the alliance.

The downtown parade featured more than 85 entries that were scored by a panel of judges, plus St. Patrick-themed activities throughout the day. The parade was presented by McNally’s Heating & Cooling.

The St. Charles Business Alliance awarded first place in the nonprofit category for the 2026 St. Patrick's Parade to Valley Sheltered Workshop during the April 20 City Council meeting. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Business Alliance)

The judges selected Jeeps 4 Vets as this year’s Best in Show. Their presentation included several decorated jeeps parading down the street.

For the nonprofit category, first place was awarded to Valley Sheltered Workshop. Second place was given to the St. Charles Public Library, and third place went to the Fox Valley Model A Restorers Club.

The St. Charles Business Alliance awarded first place in the children/school category for the 2026 St. Patrick's Parade to Bill Cho’s United Taekwondo Center during the April 20 City Council meeting. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Business Alliance)

For the children/schools category, first place was awarded to Bill Cho’s United Taekwondo Center. Second place was given to Elise Flag Academy of Dance and third place was awarded to the Tri-City Chargers Youth Football & Cheer.

The St. Charles Business Alliance awarded first place in the business category for the 2026 St. Patrick's Parade to The Pep Line during the April 20 City Council meeting. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Business Alliance)

In the business category, first place was awarded to The Pep Line. Second place was given to Chad’s Towing and third place went to Liftoff Crane Services.

“Congratulations to all the winners,” alliance staff said. “Thank you again for McNally’s Heating & Cooling and all our sponsors, volunteers, local businesses and community organizations for your support. We look forward to seeing you all next year.”

You can learn more about the event, including the full list of parade winners, by visiting, stcstpatricksparade.com/.