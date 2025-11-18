Joliet 2026 budget proposes adding second cultural affairs position, 10 other jobs

The city of Joliet plans to expand its newly created cultural affairs office next year.

The position of cultural affairs coordinator was one of 11 new positions proposed in a 2026 budget preview to the City Council on Monday.

The proposed 2026 budget is balanced with $305 million in spending in the two major operating funds for general services and for water and sewer. It’s also up $28 million from projected year-end spending this year.

Nearly all the $12 million projected surplus in 2026 is in the water and sewer fund. The surplus in the general fund, which pays for most operations outside of the Utilities Department, is projected at less than $8,000.

Finance Director Kevin Sing did not propose any new taxes or fees for 2026.

Kevin Sing is finance director for the city of Joliet. (Bob Okon)

“We’re spending within our means,” Sing told the council. “We don’t have a deficit.”

Sing did not outline the costs of added personnel in his presentation at the council workshop meeting. He said the complete budget would be sent to council members Tuesday.

The proposed position of cultural affairs coordinator comes after the city hired Ann Sylvester for the newly created position of director of cultural affairs and special events in July at a salary of $150,000.

The proposed budget also includes the new positions of deputy director of human resources and recruitment and retention coordinator.

Ann Sylvester was hired in July for the newly created position of director of cultural affairs and special events. (Photo provided by city of Joliet/Patrick L.Pyszka, Samuel Sotelo-Avila, City of Chicago)

The city hired a new human resources director, Elizabeth Coronado Abrego, this month at a salary of $165,000 to replace Kathy Franson, who retired.

Other positions proposed for general operations are four firefighter/paramedics and a financial accountant for the police department.

Three new positions are proposed for water and sewer operations: a clerk-typist, an account clerk and a service worker.

The budget again proposes city grants to the Rialto Square Theatre at $475,000 and the Joliet Area Historical Museum at $250,000, the same levels as 2025.

City staff plans one-on-one meetings with council members on the budget starting Wednesday.

A public hearing and second presentation of the budget will be conducted Dec. 2.

The council is expected to vote on the budget on Dec. 16.