Joliet City Council votes to hire cultural affairs director to add more special events

Managing the new city square, which is under construction, will be one of the duties of the future director of cultural affairs and special events that Joliet plans to hire. (Bob Okon)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday voted 7-2 to create the new position of director of cultural affairs and special events.

Supporters extolled the potential of the position to bring more events to Joliet that will appeal to diverse sectors of the city.

“We are about 30-40 years behind other communities that already have special events coordinators,” said Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra, adding that a Black Pride Parade is something people in her District 5 would like to see.

Supporters said they are looking to have events on a nearly daily basis in Joliet.

Opponents questioned adding another high-salary position to the city budget.

Councilwoman Jan Quillman said she received “overwhelming” texts and emails from people against creating the position.

“I have to vote no to represent my constituents,” Quillman said.

Quillman and Hug were the two no votes.

Quillman noted that the city still does not have enough police to expand the Neighborhood-Oriented Policing Team.

The city plans to set the salary for the cultural affairs director at a minimum of $111,000 and up to $160,000.

The plan is to have someone hired by late summer or early fall.

The position was not included in the 2025 budget.

But Finance Director Kevin Sing said the city does not need to add money to the budget to pay for it. Six positions that are in the budget have not been filled, which provides funds that can be used for the cultural affairs director, he said.

Sing said Joliet officials consulted with six municipalities that employ someone in the same job: Aurora, Elgin, New Lenox, Schaumburg, Evanston and St. Charles.

He said officials in those communities spoke of economic benefits that come with more events taking place.

“They all felt that it led to a stronger business community by having more events that bring people in,” Sing said.

Joliet is looking for someone who can create more events, especially with a new city square under construction downtown.

“We’re spending $22 million downtown,” Councilman Joe Clement said. “Somebody has to organize this.”

The duties of the cultural affairs director will include managing the city square as well as Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, the city-owned park and theater located across the Des Plaines River from downtown.

Whoever is hired apparently will be expected to come up with events around the city that will fill up the calendar or close to it.

“We need something every day or every other day,” council member Pat Mudron said at a Finance Committee meeting where the position was discussed before the council meeting.

“It’s not just downtown,” Councilwoman Sherri Reardon said. “That’s why we need someone with vision who can look at what we can do in different areas of the city.”