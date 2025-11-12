Joliet hires new human resources director

Elizabeth Abrego has been hired as director of human resources for the city of Joliet. Nov. 12, 2025 (Provided by the City of Joliet)

The city of Joliet has hired Elizabeth Coronado Abrego as its new human resources director.

Abrego was hired at a salary of $165,000.

She replaces Kathy Franson, who recently retired.

Abrego has more than 20 years of experience in human resources management, most recently working 11 years with the City of Aurora, according to a city news release issued Wednesday to announcing her hiring.

She was director of human resources at Aurora.

Abrego will start in Joliet on Nov. 24.

“Elizabeth’s extensive background in HR (human resourses) leadership, combined with her service as a military veteran and more than a decade of municipal HR experience in Aurora, makes her an outstanding choice to lead our Human Resources Department,” said City Manager Beth Beatty said in the news release.

Abrego in the release said her “vision is to strengthen government transparency, modernize our practices through the efficient use of technology, and create a people-centered HR department that empowers employees to thrive.”