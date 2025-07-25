Joliet’s new cultural affairs director worked in special events for city of Chicago

Ann Sylvester has been hired to be director of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for the city of Joliet, the city announced on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo provided by city of Joliet/Patrick L.Pyszka, Samuel Sotelo-Avila, City of Chicago)

The city of Joliet has hired a new director of cultural affairs and special events.

Ann Sylvester has over 25 years of experience in “cultural programming, large-scale event logistics, and community engagement,” according to an announcement from the city on Thursday.

She previously served as deputy commissioner of operations and permits for the city of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, according to the city’s news release.

During her time with Chicago, Sylvester worked on the planning and execution of large-scale events including the Chicago Air & Water Show and Taste of Chicago each year, as well as major city parades and holiday commemorations, according to the release.

She also worked as the co-chair of the Community Engagement Committee for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and the 2024 Democratic National convention, according to the release.

The City of Joliet also noted that in recent years, Sylvester oversaw the city’s permitting division and production of more than 150 events each year and managed operations at Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center.

She helped coordinate post-pandemic reopening strategies and major capital improvement projects, according to the release.

“We’re excited to welcome Ann to the City of Joliet,” said Mayor Terry D’Arcy in a statement. “She brings not only an impressive track record in executing world-class events, but also a deep understanding of how to engage communities, foster inclusivity, and turn public spaces into cultural landmarks. Her leadership will help Joliet shine on the regional and potentially national stage.”

“I’m honored to join the City of Joliet during such an exciting time,” Sylvester in the release announcing her hiring, noting the upcoming centennial celebration of Route 66 and the redevelopment of downtown Joliet’s City Square.

“I’m eager to collaborate with residents, organizations, and city leaders to create inclusive, memorable experiences that celebrate the city’s unique identity and energize its future,” she stated in the release.

Sylvester will oversee the planning and coordination of community celebrations, special events, and cultural initiatives, “building on Joliet’s rich history while expanding opportunities for residents and visitors alike to connect, celebrate, and be inspired,” according to the city’s announcement.

Sylvester holds a master of science in integrated marketing communications from Northwestern University and a bachelor of science in business from Miami University, according to the release.

She has also completed leadership coursework through the Urban Park Leadership Program at the City University of New York and has previously been involved with the boards of the Grant Park Music Festival and Chicago Children’s Theatre.