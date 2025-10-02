Lemont boys golf wins regional: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys golf

Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional: At Joliet, Lemont captured the regional title and advanced to the De La Salle sectional on Monday. Joey Scott led the way, carding an impressive 66. Chase Magolin, Dillon Bingen, Nathan Zdenovec, Alexander Tomala, and Jack Simpson advanced for Lemont. Providence finished second led by Alex Martman. Jonathan Schlender, Colton Pfieffer, Ryan Kundys, Jackson Pintar, and John Kelly advanced for the Celtics. Zach Zabel and Carter Heinen advanced as individuals for Joliet Catholic.

Class 1A Dwight Regional: At Dwight, Seneca finished in a tie for third but just missed advancing as a team to the sectional, Cooper Thorson, Coday Malak and Hendrix Johnson all moved on to the Timothy Christian Sectional on Monday. Ryker Feil of Wilmington finished second with an 81 and advanced.

Class 2A Geneseo Regional: At Cambridge, Morris took third in the team race to advance as a team to the Rockford Boylan sectional on Monday. Wyatt Schultz led the way with an 81. Braden Wickkiser, Brycen Johnson, Jace Scalf, Connar Barth and Tyler Ranallo all advanced for Morris.

Class 3A Pekin Golf Regional: At Pekin, Minooka finished in a tie for fourth place just missing out on advancing to the sectionals. Ethan Walsh shot an 85 and Gabe Cieslinski an 86 advancing to the Lockport sectional next week.

Class 3A Naperville Central Regional: At Plainfield, Plainfield East finished sixth in the team race and advanced three individuals to next weeks Moline sectional. Jacob Czerniak shot a 73 to finish third overall. Charlie Madden carded a 77 and Evan Orelt a 78 to advance.

Girls volleyball

Lockport d. Bolingbrook, 25-18, 18-25, 25-5: At Lockport, Bridget Ferriter had 13 kills and five service aces to lift the Porters to the nonconference win. Natalie Bochantin had 17 assists, and Emma Consigny added 10 digs for Lockport (18-3).

Lincoln-Way Central d. Homewood-Flossmoor 25-19, 25-15: At New Lenox, Ella Thompson had nine kills and a pair of blocks to lead the Knights to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win over the Vikings. Kaitlyn Heidrich added 19 assists and five kills for LWC (16-6, 2-2).

Boys soccer

Minooka 1, Yorkville 1 (Minooka wins on PKs): At Minooka, Andrew Calderon scored an unassisted goal and the Indians outscored the Foxes 3-0 on penalty kicks to win the Southwest Prairie match. Nolan Skedel had five saves for Minooka (13-1, 7-1).

Ottawa 4, Morris 1: At Morris, Morris fell to the Pirates in an Interstate Eight matchup.

Girls flag football

Romeoville 32, Plainfield South 13: At Romeoville, the Spartans improved to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in the SPC with the win over the Cougars.

Oswego East 20, Minooka 6: At Oswego, the Wolves defeated the Indians in an SPC matchup.

Bolingbrook 13, Yorkville 7: At Yorkville, the Raiders went on the road and defeated the Foxes to improve to 12-10 overall and 4-2 in the SPC.