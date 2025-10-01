Lockport girls win 2A Hinsdale South Regional golf tournament: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls golf

Lockport wins 2A Hinsdale South Regional: The Porters scored 314 and advanced to sectionals as a team. Angelica Kwak tied for first with a 74. Lemont advanced two to sectionals in Sarah Scott (75) and Sophia Zubek (90). Bolingbrook advanced one in Lia Jones (90). Lemont finished sixth as a team, Bolingbrook finished eighth and Romeoville was 10th.

Plainfield North advances to sectionals in 2A West Aurora Regional: The Tigers finished tied for second as a team with a score of 325. Kiley Sanborn led the way with a 73 (tied for second) for the Tigers. Plainfield East was fourth with 333, Plainfield South was ninth with 425 and Plainfield Central finished 10th with 438. Taylor Miller (Plainfield East) advanced to sectionals with a 76 along with her teammates Kendall Battle (83) and Hailey Cudal (84).

Joliet Catholic finishes fourth in 1A Providence Regional: The Angels scored 400 as a team while Providence Catholic scored 441 to finish seventh. Taylor Lepore (88), Katie Rzasa (92) and Jennie Lenard (100) all advanced to sectionals for JCA.

Seneca advances three in 1A St. Bede Regional: Camryn Stecken (91), Piper Stenzel (92) and Vivienne Cronkrite (98) all advanced to sectionals for the Fighting Irish.

Dwight advances two to sectionals in 1A Dwight Regional: Isabella Dinelli (90) and Brooklin Trainor (103) both are moving on for the Trojans. The team finished fourth with a score of 421 while Coal City placed seventh with 449.

Girls volleyball

Joliet West def. Yorkville 25-18, 27-25: Lexie Grevengoed had 12 kills, four digs and two aces. Lina Govoni (nine kills, 12 assists, five digs), Na’Riah Autman (seven kills), Julia Adams (16 assists, three digs) and Eden Eyassu (seven digs) had big nights as well.

Lincoln-Way Central def. Andrew 25-19, 25-19: The Knights moved to 15-6 on the season.

Lincoln-Way West def. Stagg 25-17, 25-12: Lily Goyer had nine kills, Claire Murphy had 15 assists and and ace, and Sophia Rozga had 12 digs with an ace.

Minooka def. Oswego 26-24, 25-23: Kendall Kozak had two aces, two blocks, six kills and nine assists while Courtney McCarthy had six kills and two blocks.

Bolingbrook def. Romeoville: The Raiders got the sweep over the Spartans.

Lisle def. Coal City 25-17, 25-23: The Coalers were swept in straight sets.

Lemont def. Oak Lawn: Lemont swept Oak Lawn in straight sets.

Boys soccer

Plainfield Central 2, Minooka 1: Plainfield Central handed Minooka its first loss of the season after beating the Indians in PKs

Oswego East 4, Joliet West 0: The Tigers fell in a Southwest Prairie Conference game.

Yorkville 4, Plainfield South 0: The Cougars dropped a Southwest Prairie Conference game on the Foxes’ homecoming week.

Providence 3, Aurora Central Catholic 2: Jovanny Gonzalez scored a PK in the 78th minute to give Providence the win.

Lemont def. Richards: No score or stats were available for this game.

Joliet Central 2, Romeoville 1: The Steelmen won on PKs with Chris Torres picking up a pair of saves. Joliet Central is now 9-8 on the year.

Herscher 9, Reed-Custer 0: The Comets lost a tough one.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Sandburg 0: The Griffins got a big homecoming week win.

Boys cross country

Seneca wins TCC Meet: The Irish won with a team score of 39 while Dwight’s Joe Faris finished first with a time of 16:49.90.

Morris wins El Paso-Gridley Invitational: Morris finished with a team score of 34 to dominate the meet. Four of the top five finishers ran for Morris with Cuyler Swanson finishing first at 15:30.9.

Girls cross country

Seneca finishes second at TCC Meet: The Irish finished with 28 points. Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers finished second with a time of 20:10.8.

Morris finishes second at El Paso-Gridley Invitational: Morris had 57 points as a team while Ava Conley finished fifth with a time of 20:54.6.