Lincoln-Way West volleyball beats Lincoln-Way Central: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way West def. Lincoln-Way Central 25-12, 25-16: Kara Stigter had 10 kills for Lincoln-Way West. Ella Thompson had seven kills for LWC.

Joliet West def. Plainfield East 25-13, 25-13: The Tigers got the big Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Lockport def. Stagg 25-15, 25-17: Natalie Bochantin (seven assists, three aces), Hutsyn Timosciek (seven kills) and Malia Cole (five kills) led the way for Lockport.

Minooka def. Joliet Central 25-11, 25-10: Giada Schrementi had (five kills), Nina Salkeld (five digs) and Camerson Garcia (five kills, three digs) for Minooka.

Coal City def. Herscher 19-25, 25-9, and 25-14: Sydney Larson had 18 assists, four kills, four digs, and two aces to lead Coal City.

Gardner-South Wilmington def. St. Anne: GSW got the road sweep.

Marist def. Joliet Catholic: Marist go the sweep at home as the Angels fell.

Lemont def. Oak Forest: Lemont moved to 13-9 on the season as Kaitlyn Wilson had five kills. Olivia Sarno added 21 assists and eight digs.

Boys soccer

Yorkville 1, Joliet Central 0: It was a hard fought loss for the Steelmen who are now 7-8 on the year.

Joliet West 3, Plainfield South 0: The Tigers earned a key conference win.

Bolingbrook 2, Oswego East 1: The Raiders bounced back from consecutive defeats with a key conference win.

Oswego 2, Plainfield East 0: The Bengals dropped a conference matchup.

Plainfield Central 5, Plainfield North 1: Five different players scored goals for the Wildcats.

Providence 7, St. Rita 0: Jovanny Gonzalez had two goals and five others scored for Providence.

Lincoln-Way West 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: Ryan Saysongkham (two), Nicholas Vicario, and Phil Obiala scored goals for Lincoln-Way West.

Lemont 5, Oak Forest 0: Lemont got a lopsided win at The Bell.

Stagg 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Jimmy McKendry had three saves for Lincoln-Way Central.