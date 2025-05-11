JCA baseball blanks Carmel Catholic: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BASEBALL
Joliet Catholic 11, Carmel 0: Lucas Simulick fired a complete game shutout and the Hilltoppers (15-13, 9-3) pounded out 15 hits in the East Suburban Catholic Conference win. Steve Martin had three hits, while Zach Pomatto added two hits and three RBIs.
Lemont 5, Lincoln-Way West 0: Shea Glotzbach fired a two-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead Lemont to the nonconference win. Rocco Luciano, Jacob Parr, Grady Garofalo, and Glotzbach each collected two hits, with Luciano and Garofalo each adding two RBIs. Jackson Mansker and Ian Hazelip each had a hit for Lincoln-Way West.
Lockport 6, Barrington 2: Brandan Mecher and Anthony Batshon each had two hits to lead Lockport to the nonconference win, while Jack Schiek got the win on the mound, striking out three in five innings.
Brother Rice 5, Providence 4: The Celtics’ three-run rally in the top of the seventh fell just short in the loss. Eddie Olszta and Michael Noonan doubled, while Enzo Infelise had two RBIs.
Minooka 7, Lincoln-Way Central 5: Rhett Harris was 3 for 4 to lead the Indians, while CJ Deckinga (HR) and Brayden Zillis each had two RBIs. Winning pitcher Isaac Goddard added two hits. Connor Kelch, Shawn Mowry and Peyton Albin each had an RBI for the Knights.
Andrean (IN) 9, Lincoln-Way East 3: Danny Mackey, Charlie Cosich and Casey Mikrut all had an RBI for the Griffins in the loss.
Zionsville (IN) 8, Lincoln-Way East 0: Casey Mikrut led the offense for the Griffins with two hits.
Wilmington 6, Shepard 0: Kyle Farrell got the win on the mound for the Wildcats with relief help from Drew Jackson, Ryan Kettman and Lucas Rink. Brysen Meents went 3 for 4 with a double, while Lucas Rink was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.
Plainfield South 6, Metea Valley 1: Cameron Kelliher was 3 for 3 with a double to pace the Cougars in the nonconference win, while Cody Hogan had two hits. Kelliher and Adrian Perez each had two RBIs. Michael Beatzel allowed five hits over six innings, with Jayden Perez throwing a scoreless seventh.
Sandburg 16, Plainfield East 2: Paul Nicoletti had two hits for the Bengals in the loss, while teammate Drew Janowiak had an RBI.
Prospect 6, Plainfield Central 3: Alex Syska and Colin Coberly each had an RBI for the Wildcats in the loss.
Romeoville 4, Kaneland 2: Dominic Rizzatto, Richard Conley and Justin Perez combined on the mound for the Spartans in the win, while Nolan Hodalgo (double), Karlos Otero and Adam Skibinski each had an RBI.
St. Joseph-Odgen 9, Reed-Custer 5: The Comets outhit St. Joe-Ogden 10-4, but couldn’t capitalize in the loss. Jacob Reardon (two RBIs) and Brady Tyree each had two hits.
Galesburg 19, Reed-Custer 4 (4 inn.): Jacob Reardon had two RBIs for the Comets while Drew Emanuelson doubled.
Plano 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (4 inn.): Brock Enerson had the lone hit for the Panthers in the loss.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 8, Edwardsville 4: At Pontiac, Natalie Pacyga was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Lemont, while Claire Podrebarac (HR) and Ella Phelan both had two hits. Mila Mardjetko allowed four hits and struck out five in 6⅔ innings.
Lemont 6, Pontiac 5: Ella Phelan was 3 for 3 for Lemont, while Claire Podrebarac (double) and Natalie Pacyga (two RBIs) each had two hits. Sydney Kibbon struck out six in five innings.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Naperville Central 2 (5 inn.): Reese Cusack went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead the Warriors to the nonconference win, while Reese Rourke homered and had two RBIs. Paige Seivert was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Molly Finn was 2 for 2. Abby Bruegemann (2 for 4, double) went five innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Lockport 7, West Aurora 1: Marcy Curry’s two-run homer in the top of the second inning boosted the Porters to the nonconference win, while Marie Baranowski was 4 for 4. Bridget Faut allowed juste four hits in seven innings, striking out eight.
Plainfield South 9, Wheaton-Warrenville South 4: Regina Glover had two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cougars on offense, and also struck out seven in pitching a complete game. Hailie Boardman and Gianna Zumdahl each had two hits.
Minooka 7, Rock Island 5: Addisonn Crumly had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Indians, while Karli McMillin had a double and an RBI. Marina Hristov and Emma Best combined on the mound for the win.
Providence 21, Evergreen Park 11: Angelina Cole had three home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Celtics in the slugfest. Cole and Ava Misch each had four of Providence’s 17 hits, with Misch delivering two homers and three RBIs. Mia Vissalla added a grand slam.
Willowbrook 11, Bolingbrook 10: Anaiyah Gregory homered twice and drove in three for the Raiders in the loss, while Emma King added two hits.
Plainfield East 12, Yorkville Christian 2 (5 inn.): The Bengals got home runs from Aneesa Loring (inside-the-park), Kaleigh Cawthon and Corinne Garmon en route to the win, while Avery Welsh had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Maya Patel allowed four hits and struck out six.
Lexington 17, Dwight 6: Avery Jury, Mikayla Ely (three RBIs) and Madi Ely all had three hits for the Trojans in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence 3, Hinsdale South 1: The Celtics got goals from Gabby Tylka, Lydia Arrigoni and Katelyn Walker in the win.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Carlin Nalley Invitational: At Lisle, Providence finished second in the 12-team event with 112 points, trailing only Southland College Prep Charter’s total of 140. Event winners for the Celtics were Luke Leverett in the 100-meter dash, Bryce Vlasak in the triple jump and the 4x200 relay team.
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Seneca finished second out of 15 teams with 75.5 points, trailing only Sandwich’s total of 101. Colin Pumphrey won both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles for the Irish, while Matt Stach won the long jump.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Seneca took third out of 17 teams with 93 points, trailing Johnsburg (110) and Genoa-Kingston (93.5). Evelyn O’Connor won the 1600-meter run for the Irish, while Lila Coleman won the long jump and the 4x800 relay also won.