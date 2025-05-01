Gardner-South Wilmington baseball wins on a walk-off: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Baseball
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 8: At Gardner, Case Christiansen’s RBI double brought home Reed Millette with the game winner for the Panthers. Millette and Cole Hampson had a pair of RBIs for GSW (6-9).
Peotone 11, Horizon Science Academy 1 (5 inn.): At Peotone, Josh Barta allowed just one hit and one unearned run while fanning 10 as the Blue Devils won the nonconference contest. Andrew Barta tripled and drove in three and Tyler Leitelt drove in a pair for Peotone (7-13).
Reed-Custer 13, Momence 0 (5 inn.): at Braidwood, Alex Fiero, Joe Bembenek, and Thomas Emery drove in a pair of runs each as the Comets captured the nonconference contest. Jacob Reardon and Kaiden Klein combined to allow just one hit for R-C (12-10).
Morris 15, Rochelle 1 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, Mick Smith had four hits and four RBIs as Morris captured the Interstate Eight contest. Landon Norris drove in three and Steven Wagner and Jack Wheeler accounted for two RBIs each for Morris (14-6, 7-0).
Lincoln-Way West 8, Downers Grove North 0: At New Lenox, Jackson Mansker doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Warriors over the Trojans in a nonconference win. Quinten Lange drove in a pair and Adam Gerl struck out seven for West (15-5).
Coal City 15, Seneca 5: At Seneca, Mason Hamilton had four RBIs and AJ Willis and Gavin Berger had three RBIs each as the Coalers rolled in the nonconference contest. Gabe McHugh added three hits and a pair of RBIs for Coal City (16-7). Griffin Hougas drove in a pair of runs for Seneca (8-15).
Softball
Seneca 9, Coal City 4: At Seneca, Emma Mino doubled, tripled and homered as the Irish stayed unbeaten at 22-0 with the win. Hayden Pfeifer drove in three runs for Seneca. Kaycee Graf had a pair of RBIs for Coal City (15-7).
Lockport 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 1 (5 inn.): At Lockport, Liliana Janeczko and Mikayla Cvitanovich drove in three runs each as the Porters cruised past the Vikings in a SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup. Taylor Lane drove in two runs for Lockport (14-8, 5-3).
Peotone 16, Horizon Science Academy 1 (4 inn.): At Peotone, Sophie Klawitter struck out 14 and added an RBI as the Blue Devils rolled. Payton Schnelle had three RBIs and Autumn Clay, Ava Kosmos and Caelan Farmer had a pair of RBIs each for Peotone (12-8).
Joliet Catholic 3, Marian Catholic 1: At Chicago Heights, Addy Rizzato doubled twice and drove in a run to lead the Angels in the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Molly Ryan had three hits for JCA (15-8, 5-3).
Minooka 22, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): At Minooka, the host Indians scored 11 in the bottom of the first and never looked back in taking the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Gracie Anderson homered twice and knocked in six for Minooka (13-7, 6-1).
Yorkville 11, Joliet West 1 (5 inn.): At Yorkville, Madison Jadron drove in a run for the Tigers (2-15, 1-7 in the SPC).
LaSalle-Peru 11, Morris 2: At Morris, Mylie Hughes doubled and scored a run and Cami Pfeifer also scored a run as Morris (15-6, 3-4) fell to the Cavaliers for the second time this season.
Oswego 10, Plainfield Central 0 (5 inn.): At Oswego, Ava Sommerfeld and Sophia Patterson had hits for the Wildcats (9-10-1, 5-3 in the SPC) dropped one to the Panthers.
Plainfield East 12, Oswego East 7: At Oswego, Natalie Urata had four hits including a pair of triples and knocked in three as the Bengals beat the Wolves in the SPC. Jocelyn Cushard struck out six and had three RBIs for East (14-7, 7-0).
Fenwick 6, Providence Catholic 5: At Oak Park, after the Celtics rallied four five in the sixth and seventh, the Friars walked it off for the win. Angelina Cole had three hits and Olivia Vittori had a pair of RBIs for PC (12-7, 8-2).
Lincoln-Way West 4, Shepard 1: At New Lenox, Reese Rourke homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors in their win over the Astros. Abby Brueggmann struck out nine for West (15-7).
Boys track and field
Bolingbrook 108, Rich Township 44, Thornridge 9: At Bolingbrook, Peyton Brooks won the shot put and discus as the Raiders captured the tri-meet. AJ Perkins won the high jump, Habib Taiwo the long jump and Andres Lopex won the 800 for Bolingbrook.
Girls soccer
Providence Catholic 2, Resurrection 0: At New Lenox, Lydia Arrigoni and Leah Reyes scored as the Celtics remained unbeaten at 15-0-1 and 5-0 in the Chicago Catholic League.
Lockport 7, Sandburg 0: At Lockport, the Porters improved to 12-3 on the season and a perfect 5-0 in the SWSC with the win over the Eagles.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 18, Shepard 3: At New Lenox, the Warriors strong season continued with the win over the visiting Astros to improve to 19-7.
Boys lacrosse
Minooka 10, Homewood-Flossmoor 6: At Minooka, the Indians (2-9) picked up their second win of the season by defeating the Vikings.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Washington 7: At Washington IL, the Warriors picked up the win against the downstate Panthers improve to 8-4 on the season.