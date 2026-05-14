Plainfield open to industrial development off Ridge Road on village’s far west side

Plainfield village trustees are receptive to plans to build an industrial development on approximately 138 acres at the northeast corner of Ridge Road and 143rd Street as seen on May 13, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plainfield village trustees are receptive to plans to build an industrial development on approximately 138 acres at the northeast corner of Ridge Road and 143rd Street.

DHL Supply Chain wants to build two buildings on the site that would be nearly 2 million square feet in size. DHL, which bills itself as the world’s leading logistics provider, operates approximately 1,400 facilities in more than 50 countries.

The project was discussed during the Monday Village Board meeting.

Warehouses and distribution centers are located east and south of the property, while single-family houses are north of the property.

The property represents one of the larger remaining vacant pieces of land in the western 143rd Street corridor.

An industrial park is located south of an industrial development being proposed on approximately 138 acres at the northeast corner of Ridge Road and 143rd Street as seen on May 13, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Village staff said the proposed use and zoning is consistent with Plainfield’s Comprehensive Plan, which identifies the area for industrial development.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis would like to see a grove of trees located on a corner of the property preserved.

“I think it’s important that we try to preserve as much of the existing vegetation as possible,” he said. “It takes a long time to grow a tree.”

(File photo) Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis (Alex Ortiz)

Attorney Vince Rosanova, who is representing DHL Supply Chain, agreed.

“I think we agree that those should be preserved,” he said. “We’re continuing to work on a landscape plan. Certainly we’re going to be looking at making sure we minimize the effect of lighting on our neighbors, especially along the northern portion of the property where it’s residential.”

Plainfield Planning Director Jonathan Proulx said in his report that “sensitivity should be given to the site plan to provide for an adequate setback and landscaped buffer to provide screening between the residential and warehouse/distribution uses.”

The proposed development would have three access points, including along 143rd Street.

“And we anticipate working with the Kendall County Highway Department relative to two access points along Ridge Road,” Rosanova said.

Argoudelis thanked DHL for its investment in Plainfield and its cooperation with the village.

The 143rd Street west extension project was completed in December 2024. It involved constructing a new road between Ridge Road and Steiner Road.

The project also included intersection improvements and a new traffic signal at Ridge Road.

The roadway improvements are designed to redirect traffic – especially commercial vehicles – away from Plainfield’s downtown corridor as well as to improve travel times to the western portion of Plainfield.