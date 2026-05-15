Kankakee Valley Park District seeks applicants for open board seat

The Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners has a vacancy and is looking for qualified residents to fill it.

The open seat carries an unexpired term running through the April 2027 consolidated election. The board will appoint someone to serve until the election winner is seated.

Applicants must be district residents.

The district does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, ancestry, age, marital status, civil union or family status, physical or mental disability, pregnancy, or military discharge status.

To apply, pick up an information packet and submit a letter of interest along with a completed board questionnaire. Send materials to:

Dave Skelly, President c/o Ross Bruni, Executive Director 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, IL 60901

The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on June 4, 2026. The board will screen and personally interview candidates.

The board reserves the right to make or decline an appointment for any reason it deems appropriate.

Board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month.

The Kankakee Valley Park District’s mission is to acquire, develop, and maintain parks; promote conservation of natural and historical resources; and provide recreational facilities, programs, and services for all district residents.