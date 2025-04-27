Shooting reported Saturday on North Bluff Street in Joliet

Joliet police report a man who claimed to be a victim of a shooting left the scene during the inveastigation. (Felix Sarver)

A man reported he was the target of a shooting Saturday in Joliet, but left the scene during the investigation, and two other people refused to cooperate with officers, police said.

Officers responded to the report about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Bluff Street, according to a statement by Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers spoke with an intoxicated man who claimed he was the target of a shooting but he was not injured in the incident, English said.

The man said an “unknown” man shot at him after an argument outside a building, English said.

The intoxicated man said the shooter ran from the scene.

While officers were investigating the incident, the intoxicated man left the scene, English said.

Two other people who were with the intoxicated man “refused to cooperate with the investigation,” English said.

No people or property appeared to have been struck by gunfire, English said.

Officers searched the area but found no further evidence of a shooting, he said.